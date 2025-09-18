Spending inequality, travelers in disguise, potential rabies outbreaks: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Sarah Hutter, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! If you’ve ever felt like you have to pee but can’t, you’re not the only one. A urologist explains what could be happening and what you should do about it.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Hoping for the best

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Wednesday for the first time this year, which could provide some relief for households in the US. But the top 20% of American earners are keeping the economy alive, and that’s not a good sign.

2️⃣ Flag jacking

Chelsea Metzger didn’t set out to fake her nationality — until a bar fight and a taxi rejection in the Dominican Republic pushed her there. Some American travelers are hiding behind the maple leaf, and Canadians are livid.

3️⃣ Deadly disease explained

Six people have died of rabies in the US since last September, and 14 potential outbreaks are being tracked across 20 states. So what is it, how is it transmitted and do we have a vaccine yet? An expert breaks it down.

4️⃣ Concern from the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV recently sat down for his first major interview since his election, where he voiced concern over “some things” happening in the US. Although not engaging in partisan politics, he seeks to work with bishops in the country.

5️⃣ ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Everything magical happens during the summers in the hit TV drama — and for fans, it continues even after the series finale. Join us (spoilers ahead!) as we unpack this pop culture phenomenon.

Watch this

✝️ ‘God passes through algorithms’: Meet Sister Albertine Debacker, a 29-year-old French nun whose Instagram presence is bringing Catholic faith to more than 500,000 followers — and sparking an unexpected Gen Z revival.

Top headlines

Check this out

👗 Stitching change: Inequality still casts a long shadow over London Fashion Week. Working-class designers have battled systemic barriers for years — but a shift may finally be underway.

Quiz time

🛬 United Airlines says which airport is “operating better than ever”?

A. Boston Logan International Airport

B. Los Angeles International Airport

C. Newark Liberty International Airport

D. Chicago O’Hare International Airport

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

🧠 Quiz answer: C. United Airlines completed an “operational turnaround” at Newark Liberty International Airport following thousands of canceled flights earlier this year.

✅ Most popular in Wednesday’s newsletter: She’s 94 and dresses in ancient clothes. Now she’s become a tourist attraction

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.