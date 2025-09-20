1 dead, others injured in shooting at New Hampshire country club, police say. A person of interest is in custody

By Danya Gainor, Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — One person was killed and others were injured in a shooting at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, Saturday evening, officials said.

Some of the injuries were gunshot wounds and others were injuries sustained in the chaos, New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley said at a Saturday news conference. Officials did not say how many people were injured.

No one has been arrested but one person of interest has been detained, Hinckley added, noting there was no threat to the community.

Video surveillance showed the suspected shooter in the attack, police said. Authorities initially believed there were two suspects but revised their statement after reviewing the video.

The New Hampshire State Police is assisting with the shooting investigation, it said on X.

Sky Meadow County Club, in addition to a golf course and restaurant, is a private club serving as a venue for a variety of events, such as weddings, according to its website. There was a wedding event happening at the club Saturday, officials said.

Sophie Flabouris, who was at the wedding, told CNN affiliate WHDH the wedding party was on the dance floor when gunshots started at the club’s restaurant. Flabouris immediately hid under a table in what she described as a “fight or flight” moment.

“Some people ran out of the door, some people ran into the kitchen, and people just ran all different directions,” she said, adding that people were screaming.

Tom Bartelson,who was also at the wedding, told WHDH he heard about six shots but didn’t realize at first what the noise was.

“It sounded like balloons, because, you know, we’re at a festivity … but then you look around and we didn’t have balloons,” he said.

The gunman appeared to be targeting a specific person at the country club’s restaurant, Bartelson said, adding the suspect yelled “the children are safe” and “free Palestine.”

“It looked like a target, like he was going right to this person,” Bartelson said.

When asked about a possible motive for the shooting, Hinckley said, “We’re dealing with the facts and information that we gather … and once we have a motive, we can share.”

Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess called the incident a “tragedy,” emphasizing that one loss of life is still too many.

He expressed shock and surprise at such a shooting happening in his town. “No matter how unlikely it seems, it can happen where you are,” Donochess told reporters Saturday night, vowing to “bring appropriate justice” to those responsible.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Maggie Goodlander said they are monitoring the incident.

“Billy and I are praying for those injured,” Shaheen wrote. “There is no place in our state for this type of senseless violence.”

“My heart is with the victims, their families, and the entire Nashua community as we await more information,” Goodlander said.

Sen. Maggie Hassan said her “heart goes out to the families of those impacted,” and she is “grateful for the work of the law enforcement officers and first responders at the scene.”

Nashua is about 45 minutes from Boston on the Massachusetts border.

This story has been updated with additional information.

