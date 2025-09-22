A fire at a Florida synagogue days before Rosh Hashanah is being investigated as a hate crime

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — A fire at a synagogue in southwest Florida days before Rosh Hashanah is being investigated as a hate crime, police say.

The late-night blaze was reported on September 19 at the Chabad of Charlotte County in Punta Gorda, Florida, and was contained to a classroom in the community center, police and Rabbi Simon Jacobson told CNN.

Police said the fire was “criminal in nature” and “a hate crime,” but did not elaborate on why it is being investigated as a hate crime.

“We are disgusted and deeply saddened that anyone would harbor such hatred as to harm a place where children learn and where members of our Jewish community gather in peace,” Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Smith said in a statement. “We are committed to doing everything in our power to solve this case swiftly and bring those responsible to justice.”

Debris was seen inside the affected classroom while the letter “J” was spray-painted on the outside wall and sidewalk of the synagogue, video from CNN affiliate WBBH showed.

Rosh Hashanah, which celebrates the new year in Judaism, begins at sunset Monday and ends at dusk on Wednesday.

The synagogue is set to host events surrounding the holiday, including a community dinner on Monday. Jacobson described the fire as a “disturbing and painful incident” and said the events will continue as planned.

“This incident is a stark reminder of the darkness that unfortunately still exists in the world. But as we know, even the smallest light can push away a great deal of darkness,” Jacobson said in a statement on the synagogue’s website.

“We believe the most powerful response is not to retreat, but to rise—to come together and fight hate with even greater acts of goodness, kindness, and unity,” he added.

Additionally, authorities will increase patrols in the area during events celebrating the holiday, police said.

The incident worried others in the area, including people in neighboring Sarasota County.

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman said in a post on X, “This type of crime will not be tolerated in Sarasota County.”

“Any criminal activity directed at religious schools or institutions will be met with the full force and capability of this agency,” the sheriff added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.