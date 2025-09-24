Illegal world of tattooing, Disney+ price hike, super polluters: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Meghan Pryce, CNN

1️⃣ Working in the shadows

Tattooing in this modern Asian country is rising in popularity, but the profession has been illegal for decades. That could soon change thanks to a new bill that artists hope will remove the barriers and secrecy.

2️⃣ ‘I like who I am’

President Donald Trump’s claims about autism are raising concerns among people who say his remarks cast blame on mothers and re-stigmatize those with the condition. Many in the community say they need support, not a cure.

3️⃣ Disney+ price hike

The cost of the subscription service is going up next month — and the timing couldn’t be more awkward. The media giant is still reckoning with widespread backlash over benching Jimmy Kimmel last week and an ensuing boycott by some viewers before his show returned to the air.

4️⃣ Super polluters

A new interactive map allows people to track their region’s biggest sources of air pollution. Former US Vice President Al Gore, who partially funded the project, hopes it’ll horrify and then motivate us to address the climate crisis.

5️⃣ Surf’s up

Abu Dhabi has warm weather, year-round sun and clear water. But there was one thing missing. Offering the longest artificial wave in the world, a company is targeting the ultra-rich searching for the perfect ride.

🙏 Is the world ending today? You might think so, depending on the religious videos you’ve been watching on TikTok. CNN’s Max Foster explains why evangelical Christians are preparing for the rapture they believe is near.

🌌 Mapping the heliosphere: The farthest spacecraft from Earth have exited the natural protective bubble that shields our solar system. A new mission could unravel its mysteries.

⛳ True or false: You have to be a professional to play golf at Bethpage Black, where the 2025 Ryder Cup is being held.

A. True

B. False

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The course is recommended for “highly skilled golfers” due to its difficulty. But you, too, can play where the greats do.

