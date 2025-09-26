5 things to know for Sept. 26: James Comey, Tariffs, Amazon settlement, Gaza, 911 outages

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

A fossil unearthed in China is raising new questions about human evolution. Scientists say this 1-million-year-old skull could suggest that humans are much older than previously thought.

1️⃣ James Comey

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by a federal grand jury, an extraordinary escalation in President Donald Trump’s effort to prosecute his political enemies. Comey, a longtime nemesis of the president, is now the first senior government official to face federal charges in one of Trump’s largest grievances: the 2016 investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election. Comey has been charged with giving false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding, and could face up to five years in prison if convicted. As Trump celebrated the news on social media Thursday, Comey shared in a defiant video response that he is innocent and “not afraid,” adding that his “heart is broken for the Department of Justice.”

2️⃣ Tariffs

President Trump announced on Thursday that some imported pharmaceutical products will be subject to a 100% tariff starting October 1 — unless the drugmaker is building a manufacturing plant in the US. Trump views tariffs as a means to pressure drug manufacturers into increasing production in the US and to strengthen the supply chain for essential medicines. He has also pointed to tariffs as a way to fulfill his vow to lower drug costs, though experts say that is unlikely to happen. Thursday’s pharmaceutical tariff announcement came the same day as Trump declared a 50% tariff on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, a 30% tariff on upholstered furniture and a 25% tariff on heavy trucks built outside the US.

3️⃣ Amazon settlement

Amazon has agreed to pay a historic $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission after it was accused of tricking customers into buying subscriptions for its Prime membership. The settlement comes just days into the trial between the e-commerce giant and federal regulators. Under the agreement, Amazon will pay a $1 billion civil penalty and provide $1.5 billion in refunds to an estimated 35 million customers who were “harmed by their deceptive Prime enrollment practices,” the agency said in a press release. The lawsuit was filed in 2023 under the Biden administration over the company’s cancellation policies.

4️⃣ Gaza

In the coming hours, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to address the UN General Assembly in a speech expected to focus heavily on the war in Gaza. His remarks will be broadcast to Gaza residents using loudspeakers inside and along the strip, according to Israeli officials. Ahead of the speech, Israel launched a campaign in New York around the UN headquarters and in Times Square featuring signs on the October 7 attacks, which a source said is expected to be a central theme of the address. This comes after France and several other Western nations formally declared their recognition of a Palestinian state at the UN earlier this week in a move that deepens Israel’s international isolation.

5️⃣ 911 outages

Service has been restored after Louisiana and Mississippi experienced widespread outages of 911 emergency calling systems for several hours on Thursday afternoon. The disruptions were caused by damage to AT&T fiber optic cables, the carrier and officials said. The outages impacted multiple parishes in Louisiana, including the state’s three largest cities, as well as several Mississippi counties and the capital city of Jackson. “We understand how important these services are and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” AT&T told CNN. A Louisiana official said there is no indication or reason to suspect the fiber cuts were malicious.

He just became the first to ski down Everest without bottled oxygen

A 37-year-old professional skier just carved his name into history with a daring Everest descent. See the video here.

Photo gallery: Dramatic images capture the world’s storms

These “storm” images were shortlisted for the prestigious Prix Pictet, a global award recognizing excellence in photography and sustainability.

A medical breakthrough

A gene therapy trial was found to slow the progression of Huntington’s disease, marking a significant step toward a potential first genetic treatment for the brain condition.

Katie Couric spoofs Sydney Sweeney

Katie Couric spoofed Sydney Sweeney’s controversial denim ad to raise awareness about colon cancer.

FIFA unveils mascots for 2026 World Cup

The mascots set to star at FIFA’s 2026 World Cup are Clutch the Bald Eagle, Maple the Moose and Zayu the Jaguar. See them here.

Which over-the-counter medication has President Donald Trump controversially linked to autism?

A. Advil

B. Aleve

C. Tylenol

D. Zyrtec

5

That’s the number of years that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to serve in prison. A Paris court on Thursday found him guilty of criminal conspiracy in an alleged scheme to finance his 2007 campaign with funds from Libya.

▶️ The 45th Ryder Cup gets underway

Launched in 1927, the Ryder Cup is a biennial tournament that pits the best golfers from the US and Europe against each other. Here’s what you need to know before they tee off today.

