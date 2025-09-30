Des Moines superintendent detained by ICE resigns from his position

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — Ian Roberts, the leader of Des Moines’ schools who was detained by immigration agents last week, is resigning, his lawyer said Tuesday.

“We will today be sending a letter to the Des Moines school board authorized by Dr. Roberts to resign his position as the superintendent of Des Moines public schools,” his attorney Alfredo Parrish said during a news conference.

“Out of concern for his 30,000 students, Dr. Roberts does not want to distract the Board, educators, and staff from focusing on educating DMPS’s students,” the letter said.

Roberts was detained Friday morning by immigration agents, according to the Department of Homeland Security, which said the educator was in the country illegally and had existing weapon possession charges.

He was placed on paid and then unpaid leave by the Des Moines School Board. The board had given him a deadline of Tuesday afternoon to clarify his citizenship status.

Parrish said his office filed a motion to stay Monday for Roberts’ case, and he was in the process of filing a motion to reopen the case as of Tuesday.

“We’re not at liberty to talk about that motion to stay today, we’re in the process of filing a motion to reopen the case,” Parrish said.

Justice Department opens investigation

The Justice Department opened a civil rights investigation into Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS) over its employment practices, the agency said in a news release Tuesday.

“DEI initiatives and race-based hiring preferences in our schools violate federal anti-discrimination laws and undermine educational priorities,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said, according to the release.

“School districts must cease these unlawful programs and restore merit-based employment practices for the benefit of both students and employees,” she added.

