5 things to know for Oct. 1: Government shutdown, US military, ICE agents, Hurricanes, Philippines earthquake

If you have a trip coming up, plan to arrive at the airport early and brace for potential delays. Many airport employees, including air traffic controllers, are required to report to work during the government shutdown — but they will do so without pay, and staffing issues are likely to arise.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Government shutdown

The US government has officially shut down for the first time in six years after a deadlocked Congress failed to pass a funding measure before the midnight deadline. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be furloughed, while many others deemed essential will continue working but will not receive pay until the impasse ends. As tensions escalate on Capitol Hill, Republicans insist that Democrats must agree to extend current funding for an additional seven weeks. Democrats refuse to do so without major concessions over enhanced Obamacare subsidies. The Senate will vote again today on the GOP funding plan, which Republicans vow to put on the floor daily until Democrats agree to reopen the government.

2️⃣ US military

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are laying out a new vision for the US military. They addressed a gathering of top admirals and generals in Virginia on Tuesday, with Hegseth detailing new directives slamming diversity and bashing what he called “stupid rules of engagement.” Rules of engagement are directives governing how and when force can be used by the military. The defense chief also said combat troops will have to meet the “highest male standard,” and if that means there are no women in combat roles, “it is what it is,” Hegseth said. President Trump followed Hegseth with his own remarks, telling America’s military brass that “we’re under an invasion from within” as he defended his domestic crackdown.

3️⃣ ICE agents

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were seen on video grabbing and shoving journalists at a New York court on Tuesday, sparking swift condemnation from immigrant rights groups and Democratic lawmakers. The incident comes as tensions are escalating nationally over ICE tactics and press freedom. Critics argue that officers are being overly aggressive, while the agency says that the safety of agents is at risk. The journalists were documenting an arrest when they were shoved, according to the New York Immigration Coalition. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security offered a different account, saying the ICE agents were “swarmed by agitators and members of the press” while arresting an immigrant from Peru.

4️⃣ Hurricanes

Twin hurricanes Imelda and Humberto are churning up powerful waves along the US East Coast as the storms head toward Bermuda. The island is facing a rare one-two punch from the hurricanes, with Humberto passing nearby Tuesday and Imelda potentially making a direct hit today. In North Carolina’s Outer Banks, at least five homes collapsed into the ocean, the National Park Service said. Dramatic video shows the homes breaking apart and being swept away by waves as the surf battered the shoreline. Notably, the US has avoided a hurricane landfall so far this year. If this streak holds, it would be the first season without a storm coming ashore at hurricane strength in a decade.

5️⃣ Philippines earthquake

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck the central Philippines on Tuesday, killing at least 60 people and injuring more than 150 others. Several buildings collapsed, littering streets with debris after the shallow quake struck around 10 p.m. local time, just west of Palompon. Emergency services are scrambling to find survivors today, with military troops, police and civilian volunteers carrying out door-by-door searches. More than half a million people felt strong shaking across the Visayan Islands, which include Cebu, Biliran and Leyte, according to estimates from the US Geological Survey.

Breakfast browse

Trump announces ‘TrumpRx’ site for discounted drugs

The president announced a new initiative to reduce drug prices, including the launch of a “TrumpRx” website for discounted medications.

Publishers Clearing House: Past winners still won’t get paid

Many past winners are waiting for their big payday after the bankrupt sweepstakes company told them they would no longer receive their winnings. The company’s new CEO said he has a plan to turn things around.

CNN Games: Spot the facts from the fakes in this Taylor Swift game

How well do you really know Taylor Swift? Test your Swiftie knowledge in this game of two truths and a lie!

The richest deal in NHL history

The Minnesota Wild signed Kirill Kaprizov to an 8-year, $136 million extension on Tuesday, giving him the richest contract in NHL history.

Zillow and Redfin face FTC lawsuit

Home-search website Zillow allegedly paid its rival Redfin $100 million to dominate online rental listings, the FTC said in a new lawsuit.

Quote of the day

Shakya’s 2-year-old daughter, Aryatara, was chosen in Nepal as the new living goddess worshipped by both Hindus and Buddhists.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Madame Tussauds wax museum closes another location

The wax museum has closed several locations worldwide in recent months due to various challenges. Watch this video to see which site is the latest to halt operations.

