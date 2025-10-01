No injuries or deaths reported as Bronx high-rise building partially collapses with a ‘loud boom’



(CNN) — An explosion at a New York City apartment building blew off a floor-to-roof chunk of the high-rise – terrifying local residents in the Bronx.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion and partial collapse of the building on Alexander Avenue.

A ventilation shaft connected to the boiler collapsed, the commissioner of the Fire Department of New York said. “We believe that’s where the explosion occurred,” but that’s for investigators to determine, Commissioner Robert Tucker said.

No injuries or deaths were reported, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. Some residents have been evacuated as a precaution, CNN affiliate WABC reported.

One witness said she called 911 after seeing smoke near the building this morning.

“I was explaining to the lady what I saw, and she was like, ‘Hold on, let me transfer you to the fire department,’” the witness told CNN affiliate WCBS.

“Before she was about to do the transfer, the whole building just – you heard a loud boom, and the thing just exploded. And it (falls) down just like that.”

A corner of the public housing building is damaged, with the wall partially peeled away, video from WABC’s helicopter showed.

First responders climbed over piles of bricks at the public housing building to investigate.

City housing records show the building has no open violations reported.

While firefighters scramble to find anyone who might need help, the New York Police Department is securing the scene, NYC Emergency Management department said.

“Con Edison Gas has shut gas utility to the impacted building,” the department said.

“A community center at Alexander Avenue has been set up as a temporary shelter. MTA buses have been warranted for sheltering. Please seek alternate routes if traveling to the area and follow all instructions from emergency personnel.”

The mayor said he is monitoring the situation closely.

“New Yorkers, I have been briefed about the emergency situation taking place in the Mott Haven area of the Bronx,” Adams posted on X.

“We are getting a full assessment from first responders and will continue to provide updates. Please avoid the area for your safety.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Sara Smart, Lauren Mascarenhas, Jessica Prater and Elizabeth Hartfield contributed to this report.

