Skip to Content
CNN - National

Sending in the troops, dust devils on Mars, world’s best bar: Catch up on the day’s stories

By
Published 3:09 PM


CNN

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! When you go out for a drink, you want to feel comfortable while sipping your favorite beverage. So it’s no surprise that a casual neighborhood joint was just named the world’s best bar.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Sending in the troops

Polls show that a majority of Americans oppose President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to tackle crime in US cities. He’s barreling forward anyway — in ominous and drastic ways, CNN’s Aaron Blake writes.

2️⃣ Dogged detective

A Texas cold case investigator revealed how his team tracked down the man he believes is responsible for killing four girls in an Austin yogurt shop. The 1991 murders traumatized the community and shocked people across the state.

3️⃣ MMR worries

Some public health experts raised concerns after the CDC’s acting director suggested splitting the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine into three separate shots. A doctor explains why this isn’t a good idea.

4️⃣ Wild and windy

Two orbiters circling Mars discovered that whirling dust devils there can move at a surprisingly fast 99 mph. The particles they send into the atmosphere could affect future missions to explore the red planet.

5️⃣ Testing his limits

Kilian Jornet braved blistering heat and frigid temperatures to complete the “States of Elevation” challenge. In an epic display of endurance, the Spaniard was running, cycling, hiking or climbing for 31 days straight.

Watch this

💬 ‘Disgusting’: After an AI-generated video of the late actor and comedian Robin Williams circulated online, his daughter Zelda had a strong reaction to the digital recreations.

Top headlines

Check this out

🛏️ Return to his roots: A new short film explores the role of Indian immigrants in the US lodging industry. For Amar Shah, making “The Patel Motel Story” inspired a deeply personal journey.

Quiz time

Which soccer superstar became the sport’s first billionaire player?
A. Lionel Messi
B. Cristiano Ronaldo
C. Robert Lewandowski
D. Kylian Mbappé
⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Rescuers free a sea lion from plastic strap with help from a drone

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The Portuguese star crossed that threshold thanks to his lucrative contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.