Canceled school events, growing lines at military food pantries, accumulating fears and the potential need for loans to stay afloat. US military families are already feeling the effects of the government shutdown that is stretching into its second week.

A marine heat wave spanning much of the North Pacific Ocean is already influencing weather in North America and is poised to make its mark during the winter. But forecasters have another global weather pattern to consider.

Gold has always meant more than money for South Asian women — it’s memory, protection and quiet strength. Whether gifted at birth or saved for uncertain days, each piece carries a personal history. With prices climbing, that legacy may now offer something more: security.

Ice cream, mascarpone and milk-washed cocktails may sound like simple pleasures — but the ones served at a two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Denmark contain a little extra something.

He didn’t ask to see it, but it’s shaping how he sees himself. From muscle-building to money-making, digital masculinity is flooding boys’ social media feeds and quietly eroding their confidence. An expert explains how you can help.

😋 Bon appétit: Tucked away in Bordeaux’s countryside, a discreet farm nurtures an indulgence from start to finish. Often paired well with crème fraîche, the delicacy comes from sturgeon fish. Hint: we’re not talking pastry!

💒 Serial bridesmaid: Although not quite 27 dresses, this bride has worn plenty of formal wear in the past three years. After attending 15 weddings and then having her own, here’s what CNN’s Madeline Holcombe has learned.

📱Denmark is planning to ban social media for users under what age?

A. 10 years old

B. 12 years old

C. 14 years old

D. 15 years old

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Denmark’s prime minister said that online platforms are “stealing our children’s childhood”— and that the country will move to ban social media for anyone under 15.

