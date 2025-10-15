Sleep profiles, virus season, preparing for layoffs: Catch up on the day’s stories
By Daniel Wine, CNN
👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Layoffs can happen with little or no notice. When you see signs that your job may be at risk, it helps to create a financial plan just in case.
Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.
5 things
1️⃣ Sleep profiles
About 1 in 3 American adults don’t get enough shut-eye. A new study identified five distinct sleep types linked to different patterns of mood, health and brain activity. A doctor explains what they mean for your health.
2️⃣ Dreams on hold
Chase Franklin had everything all set for his move from North Dakota to Kansas for a new job. Days before he was supposed to close on his home, the government shut down, throwing a giant wrench into his carefully constructed plans.
3️⃣ Gorilla-like grip
The first known hand fossils from an extinct human relative have been unearthed in Kenya, revealing a species with unexpected dexterity. Researchers are intrigued.
4️⃣ Peak season
The leaves are changing colors and there’s a chill in the air, so that means respiratory virus season has arrived. Here’s what you should know about this year’s vaccines for Covid-19, flu and RSV.
5️⃣ Chance encounter
A hospital in India — thousands of miles from home — was the last place Charlotte Phillips expected to find love. Then she crossed paths with an American patient there, and life was never the same again.
Watch this
😱 ‘Things can die very quickly in here’: The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in West Virginia was a psychiatric hospital for well over a century before closing in 1994. Now it’s a tourist attraction, and the guides swear some patients never left.
Top headlines
- Judge halts Trump’s planned layoffs of federal workers during shutdown
- Takeaways from the Supreme Court arguments on the Voting Rights Act and race-based redistricting
- Her 13-year-old was arrested by local police, then sent to an ICE facility in another state
Check this out
🏠 Home sweet home: Zooey Deschanel’s Manhattan duplex is overflowing with bespoke design flourishes. Step inside the house she shares with her fiancé Jonathan Scott, star of “Property Brothers.”
Quiz time
🤝 Syria’s interim president met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. What is his name?
A. Bashar al-Assad
B. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
C. Ahmed Al-Sharaa
D. Abdul Latif Rashid
⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.
Thanks for reading
✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Inside the scam swindling Americans — and how crypto ATM companies profit
🧠 Quiz answer: C. Al-Sharaa sat down with Putin for their first face-to-face meeting.
👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.
📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.