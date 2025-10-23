Hope for cancer patients, ghost hunting, a dramatic escape: Check out the day’s stories

By Sarah Hutter, CNN

1️⃣ New hope for cancer treatment

Some Covid-19 vaccines may do more than prevent illness — they might help certain patients fight tumors by boosting their immune systems. Despite recent funding cuts to mRNA research by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., scientists are pushing ahead with a larger study after seeing promising early results.

2️⃣ Staying afloat

Andrés Fernando Tufiño Chila survived a US military boat strike last week. Even after being arrested, convicted and jailed in 2020 for smuggling drugs off Mexico’s coast before being deported, his family says he’s just a fisherman caught in Trump’s war at sea.

3️⃣ ‘Their history is just erased’

Google is dropping a key program for boosting women in tech, another sign that the search giant is unwinding certain projects following political pressure over diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

4️⃣ Something goes bump

A skeptic spent the night at Mississippi’s McRaven House — an antebellum home steeped in Civil War history and eerie legends. From phantom footsteps to ghostly touches, the experience left even the doubters wondering: “Did you hear that?”

5️⃣ Permanent scars

A decade after retiring, Olympic cyclist Emma Pooley is still dealing with the effects of under-fueling during her career. She describes “unscientific bullying” around food and the lasting health impacts of a sport where eating disorders are alarmingly common.

👑 Mission (im)possible: Four days after historic jewels were stolen from the Louvre, new video appears to show the thieves making their getaway — descending a mechanical lift mounted on a truck.

🏝️ Carving new paths: In the heart of the Amazon Basin, where the borders and cultures of Peru, Colombia and Brazil converge, a tiny, shape-shifting island has become the unlikely setting for a diplomatic tug of war.

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Jon Bon Jovi, who founded the rock band Bon Jovi in 1983, will kick off his group’s tour in July 2026 in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

