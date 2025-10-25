1 dead, 6 injured in shooting during homecoming at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, officials say

By Emma Tucker, Sarah Dewberry, Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — At least one person was killed and six others injured in a shooting at Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University Saturday night, during the historically Black university’s Homecoming weekend, according to officials.

A total of seven people were hit with gunfire outside the school’s International Cultural Center, authorities told reporters at news conference early Sunday.

“We’re devastated to announce tonight that one person has died, six other people have been struck by gunfire,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said at the conference, without detailing the conditions of the injured.

One person who was carrying a gun has been detained, the district attorney said, noting investigators are still piecing together information.

“We don’t have a lot of answers about exactly what happened,” he said.

Local, state and federal law enforcement are investigating, the district attorney’s office said in a statement, asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting to contact the FBI.

At least three people with gunshot wounds were taken to Christiana Hospital in nearby Wilmington, Delaware, and another was taken to ChristianaCare in Newark, Delaware, Jay Moore of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office told CNN earlier.

The situation remains “very active,” a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police said Saturday night, declining to provide further details.

Several people were being treated at the scene after being knocked to the ground and trampled as those in the crowd ran for cover, CNN affiliate KYW reported, citing officials.

Lincoln University is located about 55 miles west of Philadelphia. The school’s website says it is “the nation’s first degree-granting Historically Black College and University.”

Counseling will be available Sunday morning for any who need it in the wake of Saturday night’s shooting, the university said on its Instagram page.

“Please join me in praying for the students and faculty of Lincoln University, as well as the brave members of law enforcement on the scene. It appears there has been a mass shooting there tonight,” Chester County Commissioner Eric Roe wrote in a Facebook post late Saturday.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he has been briefed on the shooting and offered his administration’s full support to the university and local law enforcement.

“Please avoid the area, continue to follow the guidance of local law enforcement, and join Lori and me in praying for the Lincoln University community,” Shapiro said.

Saturday’s shooting comes a day after five people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Howard University, another historically Black university, in Washington, DC, as the school began its Homecoming activities. Police said none of the victims were Howard students.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

