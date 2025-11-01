Officials investigate ‘intentional’ explosion at Harvard University medical building that left no injuries

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — An apparently “intentional” explosion at a Harvard University medical building early Saturday is under investigation, authorities said.

An officer responded to the Goldenson building around 2:48 a.m. and saw two people fleeing the building after a fire alarm was activated, according to the Harvard University Police Department.

On the building’s fourth floor, it was apparent there had been an explosion – one that an arson team has initially assessed “appeared to be intentional,” police said.

Boston police swept the building for “any additional devices” but none were found, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The officer who first responded “attempted to stop the individuals” before going upstairs to investigate what triggered the alarm, police said. There was no further information on any suspects, the nature of the explosion or the damage that may have resulted.

The unsettling incident comes after a tense year for Harvard students, teachers and staff who were thrust into a national spotlight amid the White House’s push to reshape higher education. Officials from Harvard and the White House have been in discussions for months about a high-dollar deal to restore all federal funding to the university and end its ongoing lawsuits against the administration.

The FBI is on scene investigating Saturday’s explosion and assisting university police, FBI Boston Division spokesperson Kristen Setera told CNN.

“The Harvard University Police Department is actively investigating this incident in coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners,” university police said.

CNN has reached out to the Boston police and fire departments for additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

