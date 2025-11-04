2 arrested in connection with explosion at Harvard Medical School, FBI says

By Michelle Watson, Melissa Gray, CNN

(CNN) — Two men were arrested following an explosion this weekend at Harvard Medical School, according to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Harvard University Police Department.

Logan David Patterson, 18, and Dominick Frank Cardoza, 20, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to damage by means of fire or an explosive a building belonging to an institution that receives federal financial assistance, according to a criminal complaint.

They were arrested Tuesday morning at their homes, said Ted Docks, special agent in charge at the FBI’s Boston division. Members of the public had called authorities to identify them after police released surveillance camera images, said Leah Foley, the US attorney for the district of Massachusetts.

The incident came after a tense year for Harvard students, teachers and staff who were thrust into the national spotlight amid the White House’s push to reshape higher education. Officials from Harvard and the White House have been in discussions for months about a high-dollar deal to restore all federal funding to the university and end its ongoing lawsuits against the administration.

Tuesday’s announcement about the arrests followed an apparently “intentional” explosion at a Harvard University medical building early Saturday.

An officer responded to the Goldenson building just before 3 a.m. ET and saw two people fleeing after a fire alarm was activated, according to Harvard police.

Surveillance footage circulated by police showed two masked people, one of them wearing what appeared to be a gray ski mask and the other a long face mask and black hoodie.

A criminal complaint says, “surveillance video shows the two suspects lighting what appear to be roman candle fireworks at approximately 2:24 a.m.” The two then climbed over the fence and ended up near a construction area surrounding the building, the complaint alleges.

A message sent to the Harvard Medical School community Sunday afternoon said there was no structural damage to the building.

“The small section of the fourth-floor hallway where the explosion took place has been cleared and is fully operational,” the message said. “There was no structural damage to the building, and all labs and equipment remain intact.”

The Sunday message also said the building “will be fully open and accessible to all who work in the building.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

