Gregory Bovino and his Border Patrol agents are planning to leave Chicago as early as this week

(CNN) — Gregory Bovino, the top Border Patrol official leading the charge on the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in cities, along with his agents, are planning to leave Chicago as early as this week as they eye other locations to ramp up arrests, according to three US officials familiar with the planning.

Bovino has become the on-the-ground face of President Donald Trump’s effort to surge federal law enforcement into blue states and cities regardless of whether local officials want them there — first in Los Angeles, now in Chicago, where aggressive clashes with protestors have been at the core of ongoing litigation.

Bovino and his officers are expected to head to Charlotte, North Carolina, then continue to New Orleans, according to two of the officials, who stressed plans are still being finalized. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is expected to continue operations in Chicago.

In a statement, Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told CNN “We aren’t leaving Chicago,” and touted results of Operation Midway Blitz in the city.

Trump has previously floated New Orleans as a destination for his federal crackdown, saying in an Oval Office meeting this year that the administration was “making a determination.”

“Do we go to Chicago? Do we go to a place like New Orleans, where we have a great governor, Jeff Landry, who wants us to come in and straighten out a very nice section of this country that’s become quite, you know, quite tough, quite bad,” he said.

Asked by CNN last month where he planned to go next, Bovino said it’s based on intelligence.

“We’ve got a great leadership team that we work for that we look to for leadership and that would be President Trump, Kristi Noem, and all of those folks,” he said. “We pay attention to what they say, and we pay attention to what our intelligence says. We marry those up, and we hit it hard.”

