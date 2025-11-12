New Epstein emails, Thanksgiving travel, the last penny: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Epstein emails

The House Oversight Committee released several emails obtained from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that mention President Donald Trump. CNN is also reviewing an additional 20,000 pages of documents. Follow live updates.

2️⃣ Thanksgiving travel

If you’re among the millions of Americans planning to fly somewhere for the holiday, don’t just assume everything will be back to normal. A lot is still up in the air because of flight cancellations and staffing shortages related to the US government shutdown.

3️⃣ Listeria deaths

Six people have died from an outbreak linked to recalled pasta meals sold at several major grocery chains. CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen outlines what you should know.

4️⃣ A seismic shift

Big changes in computing are on the horizon, and they don’t have anything to do with AI. The jury is still out on when the quantum approach will live up to its potential, but the benefits could be tremendous.

5️⃣ Getting their kicks

It’s not just your imagination, NFL fans. There have been a lot of long field goals this season — including a record-setting 68-yarder by Cam Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here’s why.

💥 Bridge collapse: A landslide wiped out the newly constructed Hongqi bridge in southwestern China’s Sichuan province. Police had closed it the day before when cracks were spotted on nearby roads and slopes.

👶 Baby bump: Photographer Naima Green blurs fiction and reality in an intimate exploration of motherhood. For her latest project, she also turned the camera on herself.

🇺🇸 Rep. Adelita Grijalva waited 50 days to be sworn in as a member of Congress. Which state does she represent?

A. Texas

B. Arizona

C. Colorado

D. New Mexico

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Grijalva won a special election on September 23 to replace her late father, longtime Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona.

