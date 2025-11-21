5 things to know for Nov. 21: Mamdani meeting, ‘Seditious behavior,’ Autism and vaccines, Miss Universe, Gaza ceasefire



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Vice President JD Vance has expressed hope that his Hindu wife will convert to Christianity. His comments have sparked a backlash in India and stirred debate about interfaith marriage.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Mamdani meeting

President Donald Trump will host New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office today — their first face-to-face meeting since Mamdani was elected on November 4. The meeting follows months of acrimony between the two New Yorkers, who have traded barbs since Mamdani’s primary victory in June. Trump has repeatedly mocked him, calling him “my little communist,” and also threatened to cut federal funding from New York City if Mamdani won. Mamdani said in an interview that his team reached out to the White House “because of a commitment that I made to New Yorkers, that I would be willing to meet with anyone and everyone, so long as it was to the benefit of 8.5 million people who call the city home and their struggle to afford the most expensive city in the United States of America.”

2️⃣ ‘Seditious behavior’

President Trump on Thursday suggested several Democratic lawmakers be punished by death for encouraging US troops to disobey illegal orders that the administration might issue. “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH,” Trump wrote in a social media post, responding to a video from six members of Congress who previously served in the military and intelligence community, calling on current personnel to “refuse illegal orders.” Trump’s remarks drew swift condemnation from Democrats, who accused him of inciting violence. His comments also prompted concern from members in his own party, with House Speaker Mike Johnson even conceding he wouldn’t have used the same language.

3️⃣ Autism and vaccines

Scientific information on the CDC’s website was replaced this week with anti-vaccine talking points, including false claims that link autism and vaccines. It’s the latest move by the Trump administration to alter longstanding US vaccine policy and cast doubt on vaccinations. “We are updating the CDC’s website to reflect gold standard, evidence-based science,” Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon said Thursday. But abundant evidence has shown that there is no connection between vaccines and autism. In a CNN interview, a former top CDC official called the website changes “a national embarrassment” that could leave parents confused.

4️⃣ Miss Universe

Fatima Bosch of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe 2025 in a scandal-hit competition where she emerged as a fan favorite. Earlier this month, a now-viral video showed a Thai pageant director publicly scolding Bosch at a pre-pageant meeting for not posting enough promotional content, appearing to call her a “dumbhead.” She pushed back on the insults and dozens of contestants stood up and walked out in solidarity. The incident sparked global backlash, including from Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, who described it as an “aggression” that Bosch handled with “dignity.” On Thursday, the 25-year-old rose above the turmoil to win the title among contestants from 120 countries. In the final moments of the competition, she declared, “Never let anyone make you doubt your worth.”

5️⃣ Gaza ceasefire

Concerns are growing over the stability of the Gaza ceasefire as a new surge in violence threatens to unravel the US-brokered agreement. Qatar, one of the countries that helped mediate the truce, has accused Israel of violating the deal, saying its attacks are making the enclave “unliveable.” Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 32 Palestinians from Wednesday into Thursday, with more than 80 others wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Israeli forces said they carried out the strikes on Hamas targets after “several terrorists” fired on Israeli soldiers operating in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. It marked the third major escalation since the ceasefire took effect in October, each triggered by an attack on Israeli forces.

Breakfast browse

A polar vortex disruption is on the way

Winter is coming … Stratospheric shifts over the next 10 days are likely to trigger cold, snowy conditions across the Northern Hemisphere.

Canadian man loses legal battle to keep his secret million-dollar stash

A Canadian man has lost his legal battle to get back more than 1.2 million Canadian dollars he had stored in bizarre locations around his home.

Sports gambling under scrutiny

The NCAA has until 5 p.m. ET today to rescind a rule that would otherwise allow college athletes to gamble on professional sports.

Senior citizens will pay a lot more for Medicare next year

Senior citizens are the latest group of Americans to face steep increases in their health insurance premiums for 2026.

A sky full of private jets

Even if you’re flying commercial for the holidays, private jets might be making your trip more expensive.

Quiz time

This rare painting sold for $236 million at auction this week. Who was the artist behind the record-setting piece?

A. Pablo Picasso

B. Gustav Klimt

C. Claude Monet

D. Vincent van Gogh

Take me to the quiz!

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ ‘Wicked: For Good’ eyes a magical opening weekend

The “Wicked” sequel premieres in theaters this weekend — and its filmmakers expect to see plenty of green. Analysts predict its debut could defy gravity and bring in more than $150 million at the box office.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.