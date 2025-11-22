Fire erupts on cargo ship at the Port of Los Angeles, triggering major emergency at North America’s busiest port

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — More than 180 firefighters battled a fire that erupted Friday evening on a cargo ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles, self-described as North America’s busiest port.

An electrical fire on a lower deck of the cargo ship One Henry Hudson started at 6:38 p.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. An explosion shook the vessel shortly before 8 p.m., knocking out power to lights and cranes, LAFD said.

No injuries were reported, and all 23 crew members had been evacuated from the ship, authorities said.

The Port of Los Angeles said that four of its seven container terminals have suspended operations and a safety zone has been established around the ship.

“Many of our fire boats are out there. They are trying to cool down this vessel,” fire department Capt. Adam Van Gerpen said at a news conference.

Several cargo containers involved in the blaze carry hazardous materials, requiring firefighters to wear protective suits and oxygen masks, Van Gerpen said. Air quality is being monitored as crews work overnight to suppress the blaze in the ship’s lower levels.

At 11 p.m., the LAFD ordered all firefighters off the deck. By midnight, authorities advised residents in San Pedro and Wilmington to shelter in place.

“Get inside IMMEDIATELY and close all windows and doors. Turn off air conditioning and heating. Bring all people and pets to an inside room until you receive further instructions,” the fire department said, citing hazardous materials related to the fire on the ship.

The Long Beach Fire Department, Los Angeles Port Police, and US Coast Guard are also responding to the incident.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement on X that the city is closely monitoring the situation. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the incident, according to his office.

The Panama-flagged cargo ship, built in 2008, had recently arrived from Tokyo, according to the online tracker Vessel Finder.

CNN has reached out to the ship’s management company, Fukujin Kisen, for comment.

