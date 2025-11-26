Skip to Content
Weighing divorce, airline etiquette, your brain’s development: Check out the day’s stories

Published 3:13 PM

By Sarah Hutter, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Thanksgiving chats usually cover politics, football and movies — but this year, expect a new hot topic: AI. Wondering why everyone’s buzzing about it and what you should know? Dive into this explainer.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Out with the old

Sometimes ringing in the new year means letting go of old ties. If you’ve already decided that divorce is on the horizon for 2026 — or you’re still weighing your options — taking a few steps now can help ease financial stress later.

2️⃣ Exploring extreme depths

A hidden canyon in the Mediterranean is teeming with whales and dolphins, but it’s now under threat. After years of conducting research at the surface level, an ambitious team built a specialized, remotely operated vehicle to uncover what lies on the seafloor.

3️⃣ Clashing legacy

More than a century ago, soldiers who fought at Wounded Knee were given Medals of Honor. The awards still divide their descendants.

4️⃣ Stark gender bias

Frida Kahlo’s self-portrait just sold for $54.7 million — making it the most valuable work by a female artist at auction. It’s a triumph, but also a reminder of the persistent gender gap in the art world.

5️⃣ Mind your manners

You adjust your neck pillow, slip on a sleep mask and settle in for a long flight, only to be interrupted by feet poking out from behind your armrest. With 6 million US travelers expected to fly domestically this Thanksgiving, here are some tips for navigating the etiquette of air travel.

Watch this

🧠 Age is just a number: Ever feel like growing up took forever? New research from Cambridge University reveals that the human brain stays in adolescence far longer than scientists once believed — reshaping how we understand maturity.

Top headlines

Check this out

🐯 ‘She just eats everything’: Deep in Thailand’s forests, conservationists are using GPS collars to track the eating habits of the country’s last remaining tigers. What they didn’t expect? “Strange” prey.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🍴 Cranberry sauce is a holiday staple. How many pounds of cranberries do Americans consume during Thanksgiving week?
A. 20 million
B. 80 million
C. 250 million
D. 1 billion

