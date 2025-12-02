ICE to launch operation targeting Somali migrants in Minneapolis, federal official says

By Holmes Lybrand, Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — A new Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, will target undocumented Somali immigrants, a federal official told CNN on Tuesday.

The New York Times, which cited documents and an official who spoke anonymously, was first to report the operation.

Minneapolis officials are expected to hold a news conference about the issue this afternoon.

In response to the Times’ report, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the proposed operation a “PR stunt.”

“We welcome support in investigating and prosecuting crime,” Walz posted on X. “But pulling a PR stunt and indiscriminately targeting immigrants is not a real solution to a problem.”

In a statement, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the agency does “not discuss future or potential operations.”

