Submit your questions for ‘Should Kids Be Allowed on Social Media?’

(CNN) — Australia now bans social media for children and teens under 16. The world-first nationwide legislation went into effect on December 10.

Most of the 10 platforms included in the ban — Instagram, Facebook, Threads, Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok, Kick, Reddit, Twitch and X — have agreed to comply, using age verification technology to block new underage users and suspend current accounts.

Parents, politicians and teens around the world are watching the rollout and impact on young people in Australia.

In an exclusive special, Jake Tapper will speak to South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas, a proponent of the ban, and Jonathan Haidt, social psychologist and author of “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness.” We want to hear from parents about your questions around social media, teens and the ban. Submit your questions below. The special discussion will air on December 10 at 3:15 p.m. ET on CNN’s All Access Streaming, available at CNN.com/Watch.

