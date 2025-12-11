5 things to know for Dec. 11: Oil tanker seized, Football coach jailed, Interest rates, Trump Gold Card, Cruise ship death

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

A World War II hero is set to return home for a proper burial, 80 years after his death. His long-awaited homecoming will finally give loved ones an opportunity to honor his service and pay their respects.

1️⃣ Oil tanker seized

The US is stoking tensions with Venezuela after seizing an oil tanker off its Caribbean coast on Wednesday. The move comes as President Donald Trump has ramped up his pressure campaign on the country, escalating strikes on suspected drug boats and issuing repeated threats against President Nicolas Maduro’s regime. US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the tanker was being used “to transport sanctioned oil from Venezuela and Iran.” Satellite imagery reviewed by CNN shows the ship had been concealing its true location, a tactic analysts say is common among tankers hiding illegal activities.

2️⃣ Football coach jailed

Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore was jailed on Wednesday night, just hours after he was fired from the job. Police say officers responded to investigate an alleged assault and took a suspect into custody, but did not name Moore or release any additional details. Moore’s arrest comes after the school says he was fired over an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. “This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” Michigan’s statement read.

3️⃣ Interest rates

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut interest rates by a quarter point as expected, lowering borrowing costs for the third time this year. Wall Street rallied after Fed Chair Jerome Powell ruled out the need for any immediate rate hikes, though he said this may be the last reduction for a while. The cut could mean lower rates for mortgages, car loans and credit cards. President Trump, however, said the central bank didn’t go far enough, dismissing the rate cut as “rather small” and saying it “could have been doubled.”

4️⃣ Trump Gold Card

President Trump on Wednesday officially launched his “gold card” visa, a new immigration pathway that will allow foreigners to pay $1 million to expedite their visa application, or have companies pay $2 million to sponsor a foreign worker they want to bring into the US. The visa website, trumpcard.gov, includes a link to the application and promises “U.S. residency in record time.” It also previews that a “Trump Platinum Card” is coming soon and invites foreign nationals to add their names to a waiting list. For $5 million, the administration says eligible applicants will be able to “spend up to 270 days in the United States without being subject to U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income.”

5️⃣ Cruise ship death

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship passenger died after being served at least 33 alcoholic drinks, a lawsuit claims. The fiancée of a 35-year-old man, who died on board Navigator of the Seas in 2024, is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial. The lawsuit alleges that after receiving more than two dozen drinks from crew members, the man became disoriented and agitated while trying to find his room. Crew members then reportedly subjected him to prolonged prone restraint, compressing his back and torso and restricting his breathing, which the lawsuit claims led to respiratory failure and cardiac arrest. Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Breakfast browse

Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion

A massive $1 billion jackpot will be up for grabs in the upcoming drawing.

The world’s richest man could soon be much richer

Billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly planning a record IPO for SpaceX. Here’s what that means.

What is Kamala Harris up to?

The former vice president and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee is extending her book tour in 2026 — and weighing whether another presidential campaign is in her future.

Archaeologists find earliest known fire made by humans

Archaeologists say they have found the oldest known instance of fire setting, a key moment in human evolution.

‘They’re not monsters’

Responding to an increase in fatal bear attacks, Japan is staging “bear drills” and deploying military troops in some areas. Can humans and bears coexist? It depends on who you ask.

And finally…

▶️ Airport press conference turns into pull-up contest

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy started doing pull-ups during a bizarre airport press conference. See the video here.

