No suspect in custody after reports of a shooting at Brown University, officials say

Police are still searching for a suspect as an active shooter situation develops on Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island, according to an emergency alert from the university.

A previous alert from the university said police had a suspect in custody.

Students have been instructed to continue sheltering in place until further notice, locking doors and silencing phones. It’s unclear how many people have been injured.

There have been over 70 school shootings in the United States so far this year, according to CNN’s analysis of events reported by the Gun Violence Archive, Education Week and Everytown for Gun Safety.

Brown is coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency medical services on scene near an engineering building located on the east side of campus, the alert said.

Footage of the classroom windows on one campus building appeared to show students hunkering down together, some making phone calls while watching the growing emergency response presence of EMS, fire department and police vehicles outside, according to CNN affiliate WJAR.

