Powerball’s second-biggest jackpot of the year climbs to $1.1 billion

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $1.1 billion after there were no winners in Saturday’s night drawing. It’s the second-largest jackpot this year and the 12th to cross the $1 billion threshold in the past five years.

The winning numbers were 1, 28, 31, 57 and 58 with a Powerball of 16. While no one took home the jackpot, five ticket holders across the country won $1 million and two ticket holders won $2 million, according to Powerball.

The largest jackpot this year was in September, valued at $1.787 billion before taxes. That went to two winners from Missouri and Texas who split the prize. They took the lump sum, $410 million before taxes, and other lottery winners have done the same.

The lump sum is what’s actually in the jackpot pool paid out once. This jackpot’s lump sum is $503.4 million before taxes, a growth of over $74 million since Wednesday.

It’s typically lower than the annuitized prize plan, which is 30 escalating payments accounting for interest over 29 years. Lottery companies promise to invest the money for a higher return. They use this number, which is before taxes, for advertising.

The odds of winning Powerball’s jackpot are 1 in 290.2 million. The next drawing is set for tonight at 10:59 p.m. ET.

