Who is Nick Reiner’s attorney, Alan Jackson?

By Andy Rose, Norma Galeana, Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles-based Alan Jackson – who has taken on a number of famous clients in his work as a defense attorney – says he is representing Nick Reiner following Reiner’s arrest in the murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Nick Reiner, 32, was arrested late Sunday, hours after his parents were found dead inside their Brentwood home. He is being held without bail.

Jackson said it was not clear when a first court appearance for Reiner would take place. He told CNN on Tuesday that his client had not been medically cleared to be transported from jail to the courthouse.

A former Los Angeles prosecutor, Jackson has become one of city’s most recognized defense attorneys, representing former Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.

His most recent success in court came in Massachusetts in defense of Karen Read, who in June was acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges in the death of her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, in 2022. Jackson argued investigators exhibited “blatant bias” that tainted the case.

“The truth is, Karen Read is not guilty, not because of technicalities, but because the facts, the law, the science, the physics, the data, they all say so – they demand it,” he said during his closing arguments.

Jackson called the case “the most challenging case I’ve ever tried,” while speaking to local radio host Howie Carr.

The verdict earned Jackson a feature profile in Vanity Fair, and his firm now maintains a section on its website devoted to press coverage of the case.

Jackson represented Spacey in a 2019 sexual assault case in Massachusetts, in which the actor was accused of alleging groping an 18‑year‑old man at a Nantucket bar. The charge was dropped by prosecutors “due to the unavailability of the complaining witness,” a court filing said.

In Hollywood, Jackson is best known for defending Harvey Weinstein against rape and sexual assault charges, ending in conviction and a 16-year sentence. Jackson argued some accusers had been involved in a “transactional relationship” with Weinstein.

Known for “wining seemingly unwinnable cases,” a biography on his firm Werksman Jackson & Quinn’s website said he has also handled cases for business executives, NBA players and foreign dignitaries.

He is a veteran of the US Air Force, serves as an adjunct professor at Pepperdine and Loyola law schools, and appears regularly as a legal analyst on national news programs, the website said.

Prior to going into private practice, Jackson served as a prosecutor in the major crimes division in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, where he worked on high-profile criminal cases, including the 2009 murder conviction of music producer Phil Spector.

He later made an unsuccessful run for Los Angeles County district attorney in 2012.

When it comes to his latest client, Nick Reiner, Jackson declined to tell reporters how he became associated with the case or who would be paying his fees.

“I can’t comment,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.