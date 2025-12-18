Brian Walshe is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without parole for his wife’s murder

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — Brian Walshe is expected to be sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing his wife, Ana Walshe, the mother of his three children.

The sentencing comes after a jury in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Monday convicted Brian Walshe of first-degree murder, finding he planned to kill Ana just hours after ringing in the new year in 2023.

Judge Diane Freniere is expected to sentence Walshe for the murder conviction – life without parole is a mandatory sentence for the most serious homicide conviction available in Massachusetts – and the lesser charges of misleading police and improper conveyance of a body that he pleaded guilty to ahead of the trial.

The sentencing will represent the culmination of a case that captured national attention almost three years ago, first with the initial search for 39-year-old Ana Walshe, and then with the grisly evidence that her husband googled topics like “how to dispose of a body” and other inquiries on cleaning up blood.

Brian Walshe, 50, left a trail of evidence prosecutors used to retrace his actions to dispose of his wife’s remains.

Prosecutors told the jury Ana met a violent death at her husband’s hand before he dismembered her body and disposed of her remains in area dumpsters.

Walshe then lied to investigators, claiming she had gone missing the morning of January 1, 2023, after leaving their Massachusetts home to handle a work emergency in Washington, DC, where she worked as a real estate manager and lived part time.

Ana Walshe’s body has never been found.

Walshe was awaiting sentencing for fraud at time of Ana’s death

Prosecutors called about 50 witnesses over eight days, but they never offered the jury a theory of how exactly Walshe killed his wife.

Instead, they worked to shed light on purported strife in the Walshes’ marriage, stemming from a separate, federal criminal case against Walshe and an affair Ana was having in DC.

Walshe has always maintained he had nothing to do with Ana’s death. His defense team told the jury he found her dead in their bed hours into the new year, then panicked, fearing no one would believe him.

Prosecutors alleged Walshe found out about his wife’s monthslong affair with a man she met in Washington, DC, William Fastow, and feared losing his wife and kids to a new life she had there while he was facing the possibility of prison time and a hefty restitution bill for a federal fraud conviction.

When Ana died, Walshe was still awaiting sentencing for that conviction. He had pleaded guilty to selling forged Andy Warhol artwork and was granted home confinement ahead of sentencing because he was the primary caregiver for their three kids.

Digital data recovered from Walshe’s devices revealed he also googled divorce and William Fastow days before his wife’s death.

Over two days of deliberation, jurors asked just one question, indicating they wanted to see a photo of Ana Walshe lying on a rug in the living room of their Cohasset home that prosecutors had submitted as evidence.

Prosecutors told the jury the rug ended up covered in Ana’s blood in a dumpster near the apartment complex where Brian Walshe’s mother lived days after Ana’s death. When investigators found pieces of the rug in garbage bags, they also found a piece of her necklace stuck in the fibers.

In opening statements, defense attorney Larry Tipton told the jurors they would hear from Walshe about how he found his wife inexplicably dead in their bed.

But Walshe ultimately didn’t testify, and the defense rested its case without offering any evidence.

While Walshe denied involvement in his wife’s death, he pleaded guilty to the illegal disposal of Ana’s body and misleading police – though jurors were unaware of his pleas.

In closing arguments, Tipton admitted there was indeed evidence Walshe had done both. But Tipton said there was nothing to prove his client planned to kill his wife.

Walshe’s conviction will be reviewed by the highest court in Massachusetts automatically, as all first-degree murder convictions in the state go before the Supreme Judicial Court.

