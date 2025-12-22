KPRC: At least 4 dead after Mexican Navy plane on medical mission crashes in Texas

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — At least four people are dead after a Mexican Naval plane carrying burn patients crashed into Galveston Bay in Texas on Monday, sheriff’s officials tell CNN affiliate KPRC.

Eight people were on the plane, including two pilots, Galveston County Sheriff Jimmy Fullen told the affiliate.

At least one pediatric burn patient was on board, sheriff’s officials told CNN affiliate KHOU.

The Mexican Navy confirmed search and rescue operations are underway after one of its aircraft experienced an incident during its approach near Galveston, about 50 miles southeast of Houston.

A dive team, crime scene unit, drone unit and patrols have responded to the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are also on the scene and awaiting the arrival of Federal Aviation Administration personnel, the Texas DPS said in a social media post.

“Search and rescue protocols were immediately activated in coordination with local authorities. The event is underway and protocols are being carried out in coordination with all relevant authorities,” the Mexican Navy said.

CNN has reached out to the FAA, Coast Guard and Mexican Navy for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Alessandra Freitas contributed to this report.

