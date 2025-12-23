Multiple people injured in fire and explosion at Pennsylvania nursing home

By Danny Freeman, Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple people are injured after a fire and explosion tore into a nursing home on the outskirts of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, requiring local responders, bystanders and staff to rush the elderly population to safety.

There are injuries from the incident, Bristol Township Police Lt. Sean Cosgrove said, but he isn’t aware that any are critical. It is not clear if everyone at the nursing home has been accounted for, he added.

Initial reports indicated people were trapped, Ruth Miller, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency spokesperson, told the Associated Press earlier. No additional information about people being trapped has been released by the agency.

A portion of the building has reportedly collapsed and multiple agencies from Pennsylvania and New Jersey are responding, Bucks County spokesperson Jim O’Malley said in a statement.

The explosion appears to be gas related, authorities told the AP.

Bristol Health & Rehab Center, formerly known as the Silver Lake Nursing Home, said local authorities were responding to the facility in a Facebook post. It is located about 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia in Bristol Township.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he was briefed on the situation and is in contact with local authorities, but provided no additional details on the situation.

“The scene is still active, and folks nearby should follow the direction of local authorities. Please join Lori and me in praying for the Bristol community,” he said in a post on X.

Harry S. Truman High School is being used as a reunification center for those displaced by the fire, said Christopher Polzer, Assistant Superintendent of Bristol Township School District.

