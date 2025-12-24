Americans feeling unheard, beauty extremes, emotional homecoming: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Jordan D. Brown, CNN

Most Americans feel like political leaders don’t care what they have to say. A new CNN poll asked: If you could tell figures in Washington one thing that would make life better in the US, what would it be? See what topics dominated the responses.

2️⃣ ‘Arbitrary’ grading

The University of Oklahoma removed an instructor who was accused by a student of religious discrimination. The student received a failing grade on an essay that cited the Bible and argued that a “belief in multiple genders” was “demonic.”

3️⃣ Test your luck

Lottery hopefuls might be asking Santa to leave a big check from Powerball under the tree tonight. Americans get another shot at a grand prize after the jackpot climbed to $1.7 billion.

4️⃣ Year of extremes

Procedure transparency. Canine cosmetics. The full bush agenda. Three prolific writers define the beauty culture moments that sum up 2025.

5️⃣ Matriarch appreciation

While everyone else’s stockings are hung with care, Mom’s is often the last to be filled — if at all. They make the holidays magical, but their needs can be overlooked. Here’s how to make an extra effort this year.

🏡 Home for the holidays: Not even pouring rain could get in the way of Navy sailors reuniting with their loved ones. Thousands of families gathered at Naval Base Kitsap in Washington for the emotional homecoming.

🎄 ‘The bigger the celebration, the better’: Most of the world starts its Christmas countdowns on the first day of December. This country brings in the holiday a little differently — with festivities spanning months.

Quiz time

To say that 2025 was a busy news year would be an understatement. There were wildfires and hurricanes and plenty of political intrigue. We also enjoyed some memorable moments in sports and entertainment. What do you remember?

⚾ Which two teams played in this year’s World Series?

A. Phillies and Red Sox

B. Cubs and Yankees

C. Dodgers and Blue Jays

D. Brewers and Mariners

Take me to CNN’s Year in Review News Quiz.

