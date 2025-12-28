Midair helicopter crash in New Jersey leaves one person dead and another injured, officials say

By Gordon Ebanks, CNN

Two helicopters crashed midair in southern New Jersey on Sunday, leaving one person dead and injuring another, officials said.

The aircraft, an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C helicopter, “collided in mid-air” about 11:25 a.m. near Hammonton Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Only the pilots were on board the helicopters when they collided, according to the statement.

Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel told the Associated Press responding crews extinguished flames that engulfed one of the helicopters.

The helicopters came down in a field in Hammonton and both victims were airlifted to the trauma center, Hammonton Fire Department Chief Sean Macri told CNN.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be heading the investigation into the crash, according to the FAA.

Hammonton, located in Atlantic County, is about 35 miles from Philadelphia and sits near the New Jersey Pine Barrens, a vast area of forested wilderness.

The Hammonton Fire Department has asked bystanders to avoid the area while emergency services respond to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

