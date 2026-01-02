5 things to know for Jan. 2: Swiss resort fire, Trump’s health, California storms, NYC’s new mayor, Drug prices

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

A dazzling lunar spectacle is helping to usher in the new year. January’s wolf supermoon, the first full moon of 2026, will light up the sky tonight and reach peak illumination early Saturday morning.

1️⃣ Swiss resort fire

A New Year’s party at a Swiss ski resort turned deadly after a fire tore through a bar, killing at least 40 people and injuring around 115 others. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze at the upscale Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Authorities said their main theory is that a “flashover” triggered a rapid explosion during which everything in the room ignites almost simultaneously. Some witnesses said the fire was caused by sparklers placed in champagne bottles, though officials caution that the investigation will take time. Families of the missing now face an agonizing wait as Swiss authorities say it could take days to identify the fire’s victims.

2️⃣ Trump’s health

President Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he takes a higher daily dose of aspirin than his doctors have recommended, blaming the medication for the visible hand bruises that have sparked questions about his health. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump, 79, said of why he takes a larger dose. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart,” he added. Trump’s interview comes amid intensified scrutiny over his age and fitness for office — and whether he’s being sufficiently transparent with his medical information. Observers have also raised concerns about swelling in Trump’s legs and about him appearing to doze during public events.

3️⃣ California storms

After days of heavy rain in Southern California, another line of storms is set to hit the waterlogged region starting today. Thursday saw widespread flooding in the San Diego area, where high water submerged cars and swamped parts of two interstates. The San Diego Fire Department said they rescued several people trapped in their vehicles. Meteorologists warn that flooded roads could become a familiar sight in the coming days as the state remains locked in a soggy weather pattern into early next week.

4️⃣ NYC’s new Mayor

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s 112th mayor on Thursday. The 34-year-old immigrant from Uganda makes history as the city’s first Muslim mayor, first South Asian mayor and the youngest mayor to hold the high-profile office in more than a century. One of Mamdani’s top priorities is tackling the city’s affordability crisis, after campaigning on a promise to lower costs for everyday New Yorkers. He has pledged to create a universal childcare program, freeze rent for roughly two million rent-stabilized tenants, and make city buses “fast and free.” Many elements of Mamdani’s proposed agenda will be paid for by increasing corporate taxes and taxing wealthy residents.Mamdani has proposed that the plan, estimated to cost approximately $800 million per year, would be paid for by increasing corporate taxes and taxing wealthy residents.

5️⃣ Drug prices

Drugmakers plan to raise US prices on at least 350 branded medications, including vaccines against COVID, RSV and shingles, as well as the blockbuster cancer treatment Ibrance, even as the Trump administration pressures them for cuts. Patients in the US currently pay by far the most for prescription medicines — often nearly three times more than in other developed nations — and President Trump has repeatedly urged drugmakers to lower their prices to what patients pay in similarly wealthy countries. The price increases come despite Trump striking deals with 14 drugmakers to lower costs for some medicines under the government’s Medicaid program.

Breakfast browse

Less tariffs, more tortellini

The 107% tariffs on Italian pasta are no longer set to take effect, the US Commerce Department announced this week.

‘Stranger Things’ series finale

The “Stranger Things” series finale turned the Upside Down “Rightside Up.” Let’s recap — but be warned, spoilers ahead.

Delivery drivers in India go on strike

Thousands of gig workers in India went on strike over New Year’s Eve, protesting a system they say is defined by relentless pressure, including requirements to deliver items in under 10 minutes.

Measles outbreaks in the US

More than 2,000 measles cases were reported in the US in 2025 as ongoing outbreaks threaten elimination status.

Rare mountain lion attack in Colorado

A suspected mountain lion attack in northern Colorado has left a woman dead, local authorities said.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ Trump auctions off painting of Jesus for almost $3 million

A massive portrait of Jesus Christ was rapidly painted at President Trump’s New Year’s Eve party. Trump then auctioned it on stage, with the final bid landing just under $3 million.

