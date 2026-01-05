DHS alleges Hilton canceled agent hotel reservations as immigration crackdown escalates in Minneapolis

By Danya Gainor, CNN

(CNN) — The Department of Homeland Security said global hotel chain Hilton has launched a “coordinated campaign” to refuse service to agents by cancelling their room reservations in Minneapolis as the agency readies for escalated immigration enforcement there.

Screenshots DHS posted on X on Monday afternoon appear to show emails from a Hilton address stating that immigration agents are not allowed to stay at the Hampton Inn Lakeville property, located in a suburb south of Minneapolis.

“After further investigation online, we have found information about immigration work connected with your name and we will be cancelling your upcoming reservation. You should see a proper cancellation email in your inbox shortly from Hilton,” one email reads. DHS redacted names in the screenshots.

“We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS, and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property. If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation,” another email says.

The Lakeville Hilton property is independently owned and operated by Everpeak Hospitality, who said in a statement on its website that the incident “was inconsistent with our policy of being a welcoming place for all,” and that they are “in touch with the impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated.”

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin rejected that statement, writing on X Monday evening that DHS and ICE haven’t heard from Everpeak Hospitality.

“We have been in direct contact with the hotel, and they have apologized for the actions of their team, which was not in keeping with their policies,” Hilton said in a statement to CNN, echoing that the Lakeville location is independently owned and operated. “They have taken immediate action to resolve this matter and are contacting impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated. Hilton’s position is clear: Our properties are open to everyone and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination.”

Neither Hilton nor Everpeak Hospitality has confirmed the legitimacy of the email screenshots.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.