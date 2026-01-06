Julian Bond Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here is a look at the life of civil rights activist Julian Bond.

Personal

Birth date: January 14, 1940

Death date: August 15, 2015

Birth place: Nashville, Tennessee

Birth name: Horace Julian Bond

Father: Horace Mann Bond, educator

Mother: Julia (Washington) Bond, librarian

Marriages: Pamela Sue Horowitz (March 17, 1990-August 15, 2015, his death); Alice Clopton (July 28, 1961-November 10, 1989, divorced)

Children: with Deborah Kaye Moore: Mia; with Alice Clopton: Julia Louise, Jeffrey Alvin, Michael Julian, Horace Mann II, Phyllis Jane

Education: Morehouse College, B.A., 1971

Other Facts

Was the first African American to have his name placed in nomination for vice president of the United States. He could not accept the nomination because he was only 28 years old, which is under the age of eligibility according to the Constitution.

His father, Horace Mann Bond, became the first African American president of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania.

Timeline

March 1960 – Is arrested during a student protest of the segregated Atlanta City Hall cafeteria.

1960 – Is a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).

1961-1966 – Serves as the communications director of the SNCC.

1961 – Leaves college and begins working for the Atlanta Inquirer newspaper.

1965 – Is elected to the Georgia House of Representatives. He is not seated because House members oppose his outspoken views against the Vietnam War.

1966 – The US Supreme Court rules that the Georgia House of Representatives must seat Bond.

1967-1974 – Serves in the Georgia House of Representatives.

1968 – Is part of a challenge delegation from Georgia that successfully unseats Georgia’s regular Democrats at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

1968 – Is nominated as vice president of the United States. He withdraws his name because the Constitution’s age requirement is 35 and Bond, at 28, is too young.

1971-1979 – President of the Southern Poverty Law Center.

1974-1989 – President of the NAACP Atlanta chapter.

1975-1986 – Member of the Georgia Senate.

April 9, 1977 – Hosts “Saturday Night Live.”

1980-1997 – Hosts the show “America’s Black Forum.”

April 2, 1985 – Is arrested outside the South African Embassy while protesting against apartheid.

1986 – Loses the election for US House of Representatives to John Lewis.

March 1987 – Bond’s estranged wife, Alice Clopton Bond, makes public accusations that Bond and other Atlanta public figures are cocaine users. She later retracts her statements.

1990 – Is ordered to pay $2,000 a month in child support to Deborah Kaye Moore after acknowledging he is the father of her daughter, Mia Moore.

1992-2012 – Professor at the University of Virginia teaching courses on civil rights.

1998-2010 – Chairman of the NAACP.

2002 – Receives the National Freedom Award.

August 15, 2015 – Dies at 75 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, after a brief illness.

