Suspect in Brown University mass shooting confessed in a series of videos, officials say
By Danya Gainor, CNN
(CNN) — The suspect in last month’s mass shooting at Brown University and subsequent killing of an MIT professor admitted to the attacks in a series of short videos authorities recovered from an electronic device, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.