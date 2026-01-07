DHS said a woman attempted to run over ICE officers before being shot in Minneapolis. Here’s what videos show

By Holmes Lybrand, CNN

(CNN) — In the aftermath of an ICE officer shooting and killing a woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday, President Donald Trump claimed in a post online that video from the incident showed the woman “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over” the officer.

The Department of Homeland Security, in the initial wake of the shooting, also said in a statement that the woman was attempting to run over officers with her car “to kill them.”

US Sen. Tina Smith, a Minnesota Democrat, later identified the woman as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a news conference in Texas on Wednesday that “a woman attacked” officers and “attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle” after the officers got stuck in the snow.

Three videos taken of the scene and reviewed by CNN, however, show nuance. What took place prior to the shooting remains unclear.

What the videos show

In one video posted online of the shooting, the woman can first be seen in her car, which is still and perpendicular in the middle of a street.

The officer who would soon shoot the woman can be seen walking behind her vehicle, toward the front of the car. Another person, who is not wearing a uniform, can be seen following that officer and appears to have been filming on their phone.

Two federal officers in a truck then pull up to the car as the woman was waving her hand out the window. The officers exit their truck and approach the woman’s car.

“Get out of the car,” the officers approaching the woman’s driver-side door can be heard repeatedly saying. “Get out of the f**king car.”

One of the two officers can be seen pulling on the woman’s driver-side door as the other officer reaches the front of the car from the other side. The car then starts to move in reverse as one officer continues pulling on the car door, and the other officer is in front of part of the vehicle.

The vehicle begins to move forward and, at the same time, the third officer who approached the car pulls out his pistol and points it at the woman while moving away from the front of the car.

A video from a different angle, obtained and reviewed by CNN, seems to show the car making contact with the officer before he fired his gun the first time.

The first video doesn’t capture the car making contact with the officer, but his body is seen moving out from the front of the vehicle and to the driver’s side of the car.

The officer, who was out of the vehicle’s path, then fired two more shots.

Video then shows the officer holster his pistol as the car drives forward before it accelerates and crashes into a car and a pole on the side of the street.

The firing officer and the person who appeared to be filming him can be seen moving toward the woman and her car. The video shows the officer later walking away from the car and telling others to call 911.

