5 things to know for Jan. 14: ICE lawsuits, Iran protests, Epstein probe, Ukraine, Thailand crane collapse

As excitement builds for next month’s Winter Olympics in Milan, organizers are already looking ahead to the 2028 Summer Games. Starting today, fans can register to enter a random draw for the chance to buy affordable tickets to the Los Angeles Olympics.

1️⃣ ICE lawsuits

A hearing is expected today in a lawsuit filed by Minnesota and the Twin Cities, challenging the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operation in the state, which the complaint calls a “federal invasion.” The hearing follows the resignation of several federal prosecutors in Minnesota amid pressure from the Trump administration on how to conduct the investigation into the deadly shooting of a mother of three by an ICE agent last week. Illinois is also separately suing the administration over immigration enforcement actions it calls unlawful and unconstitutional, though some analysts say both cases may have a tough road ahead of them in court.

2️⃣ Iran protests

An Iranian protester detained Thursday may be executed today, according to the US State Department and a family member, in a move that would draw further global outrage over Tehran’s deadly crackdown on government dissent. President Donald Trump cautioned Iran against executing protesters, saying the US would take “strong action” in response. He also encouraged protesters to keep demonstrating and said that “help is on its way.” More than 2,400 protesters have been killed and at least 18,000 people have been arrested since the large-scale anti-regime demonstrations began last month, according to a US-based rights group.

3️⃣ Epstein probe

Bill and Hillary Clinton refused to testify on Capitol Hill Tuesday in the House Oversight Committee’s Jeffrey Epstein probe despite lawmakers’ threat to hold them in contempt. In a letter to Republican Chairman James Comer, the Clintons’ attorneys claim that the subpoenas are invalid and meant to embarrass and harass the former president and secretary of state. In recent weeks, the Department of Justice has released thousands of Epstein-related documents, including previously unseen photos of Bill Clinton with the late convicted sex offender. A spokesperson for Clinton has repeatedly said the former president cut ties with Epstein before his arrest on federal charges in 2019 and was unaware of his crimes.

4️⃣ Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of households in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, are without power after Russia launched another massive aerial assault. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 300 drones, along with ballistic and cruise missiles, struck eight regions overnight Tuesday. Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with drones and missiles since its invasion began in 2022, seeking to cripple heating supplies as temperatures plunge well below freezing. A new United Nations report released this week said Russia killed more than 2,500 Ukrainian civilians in 2025 — many of them far from the front lines.

5️⃣ Thailand crane collapse

At least 32 people are dead and dozens more are injured after a construction crane fell onto a moving train in northeastern Thailand, causing it to derail. A train staff member told CNN the train was struck earlier today, about three hours into its journey from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province. Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul offered his condolences to the victims’ families and said the cause of the incident is under investigation. Photos and videos from the scene showed a broken crane on the train tracks and damaged carriages as rescuers searched through tangled steel and debris.

Breakfast browse

Trump flips someone off

President Trump appeared to flip someone off during a tour of a Michigan Ford plant in an incident caught on video Tuesday. The White House defended the middle finger as an “appropriate” response to a heckler screaming at him.

Saks Global files for bankruptcy

Saks Global, the parent company of retailer Saks Fifth Avenue, has filed for bankruptcy protection amid strains in the luxury market.

Video: First look inside an ancient Roman homeHeadline xxx

A more than 2,000-year-old ancient Roman home will now be open to the public for web-streamed guided tours.

Lee Byung-hun didn’t plan for global domination (but it happened anyway)

The South Korean star of “Squid Game” and “KPop Demon Hunters” returns to the big screen in “No Other Choice,” with one eye on the Oscars.

‘Dilbert’ comic creator Scott Adams has died

Scott Adams, the cartoonist best known for creating “Dilbert,” has died following a battle with prostate cancer. “Dilbert” was one of the country’s most widely read comic strips from the 1990s until 2023, when several newspapers dropped it after Adams made racist comments.

▶️ Snowboarders conquer ‘tightrope’ course in Italy

One slip and it’s all downhill … This mountainside course in the Italian Alps requires incredible precision and unshakeable confidence.

