Man arrested on charges of impersonating FBI agent in alleged attempt to free Luigi Mangione

(CNN) — A Minnesota man was arrested and charged with impersonating an FBI agent after he tried to enter a federal jail and release suspected murderer Luigi Mangione, according to law enforcement sources.

Mark Anderson, 36, arrived at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday evening claiming he was an FBI agent with a court order for Mangione’s release, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday and a law enforcement source.

When officials with the Bureau of Prisons asked the man for his credentials, according to the complaint, the man provided a Minnesota driver’s license. He also allegedly stated that he had weapons in his bag.

Anderson then allegedly threw paperwork at the BOP officers. The papers appeared to be related to legal claims against the Justice Department, according to the FBI agent who signed the complaint.

Prison officials searched Anderson’s backpack, according to the complaint, and found a barbecue-style fork and a circular steel blade.

Anderson traveled to New York for a potential job that didn’t work out and had been working at a pizzeria before his arrest, the law enforcement source told CNN. It isn’t clear what connection, if any, he has to Mangione.

Anderson, who is charged with one count of falsely pretending to be an officer of the US government, is expected to appear in federal court in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

Mangione has been held at the federal jail since his arrest in December 2024 for the suspected murder of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson.

He is facing federal and state murder charges and has pleaded not guilty.

The judge overseeing his federal trial last week said jury selection in that case will begin September 8, with opening statements commencing in October if she rules the Justice Department cannot pursue the death penalty, or in January 2027 if the capital charge remains. A ruling is expected by Friday.

On Wednesday, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which first filed murder charges, asked the judge overseeing the state case to order its trial for July — two months before the federal case.

Assistant District Attorney Joel Seidemann said the murder took place in Manhattan, the investigation was led by his office and the New York Police Department, and the state indictment was returned before a federal complaint was filed.

“The State has an overriding interest in trying this defendant for the cold-blooded execution of Brian Thompson on December 4, 2024. It resulted in the tragic death of a guest to our city on our streets,” he wrote. “Federal law supports our request that we proceed first and our right to a speedy resolution of this case would be severely compromised should the federal trial proceed first.”

In a statement Mangione’s lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, said they will need time to prepare for the federal trial.

