READ: District judge’s scathing opinion ordering release of 5-year-old Liam Ramos and father

(CNN) — US District Judge Fred Biery has ordered the release of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father from immigration detention in Dilley, Texas. In the fiery opinion, Biery admonished the Trump administration’s “ignorance” of the Declaration of Independence, saying Americans today are hearing echoes of Thomas Jefferson’s 1776 grievances against “a would-be authoritarian king.”

