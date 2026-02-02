Liberal gun groups, collapsing homes, night owl woes: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Some left-leaning and liberal gun-rights groups are seeing a rush of new members since the killing of Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis. The influx has been so rapid that many organizations are struggling to keep up with the growing demand for firearms training.

Do you like to stay up late? If you’re someone who thrives after dark, you might want to pay extra attention to your heart health. Experts explain what night owls need to know.

At first glance, Amelia looks like a typical teenager. But videos featuring this AI-generated girl with purple hair have exploded across social media, and the far right uses her image to spread right-wing and racist views.

The Super Bowl clash between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks is just a few days away. To get you hyped up, my CNN Sports colleagues put together a great guide to all the history and traditions.

The weather-predicting groundhog saw his shadow when he was plucked from his warm burrow and thrust out into the frigid air this morning. Here’s what that means, according to popular lore.

🌀 Lost at sea: Hurricane-force wind gusts from a bomb cyclone caused several homes on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to collapse into the Atlantic Ocean. Watch the dramatic video.

👗 Stellar style: From leather and lace to risqué and revealing, see the most striking celebrity looks from the red carpet at the Grammy Awards.

🧠 Quiz answer: B. The chain is reviving the Pan Pizza, a menu item it hasn’t offered in a decade.

