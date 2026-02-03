Jill Biden’s ex-husband faces murder charge in death of his current wife

By Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

(CNN) — The ex-husband of former first lady Dr. Jill Biden has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of his current wife, authorities said Tuesday.

William Stevenson, 77, was arrested in connection with the death of his wife 64-year-old Linda Stevenson, who was found unresponsive in December inside a home in New Castle County, Delaware, police said.

He was arraigned and is being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on a $500,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has legal representation at this time.

Stevenson was married to Biden from 1970 until their divorce in 1975. The Biden post-presidential office declined to comment about Stevenson’s arrest and charges.

Authorities arrived at the home after receiving a call about a domestic dispute, police said in their initial statement about the incident. Police did not share more details about their investigation or Linda Stevenson’s cause or manner of death.

Linda Stevenson was described as a “deeply family-oriented” person who enjoyed taking vacations with her daughter and granddaughter, and cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, according to her obituary.

In recent years, she founded a bookkeeping business and became friends with many of her clients.

“Linda will be remembered as tenacious, kind-hearted, and fiercely loyal,” the obituary said. “Her strength, resilience, and unwavering love for her family and friends will never be forgotten, and her absence will be felt deeply by all who knew her.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado and Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.