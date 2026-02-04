Sheriff investigates possible ransom notes as search for Nancy Guthrie enters its fourth day



CNN

By Andy Rose, CNN

(CNN) — The most recent evidence in the desperate search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, is also its most disturbing: purported ransom notes sent to media outlets.

Investigators have not yet confirmed whether the two similar notes are legitimate, but the sheriff of Arizona’s Pima County said Tuesday he was “absolutely not” dismissing them.

“When the note comes to us, it’s like any piece of evidence,” Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS News. “You give it to us. You give us a lead. We’re going to look at every aspect of that lead and work it as a lead.”

Here’s the latest into the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie – who authorities believe was taken against her will from her Tucson-area home over the weekend – and the continuing search.

Media outlets receive alleged ransom notes

At least three different media outlets – TMZ and CNN Tucson affiliates KOLD and KGUN – report they received ransom notes earlier this week demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin for Nancy Guthrie’s safe return.

Those outlets say the notes also described specific evidence in Guthrie’s home, where authorities say she lived alone and was last seen Saturday night. Nanos has declined to confirm whether those claims match the crime scene, but told CBS News investigators did share the note with Savannah Guthrie.

In response to a request for comment, the sheriff’s department referred CNN to a statement posted on X Tuesday.

“We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie,” the agency said. “We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI.”

Investigators process evidence taken from Guthrie’s home

While the sheriff’s department has given few details about the investigation, more information is coming out about what was found at Nancy Guthrie’s one-story home, located in a secluded neighborhood framed by the famous saguaro cactus native to the Sonoran Desert that blankets Tucson.

Authorities found blood inside Guthrie’s home, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday, citing law enforcement sources not authorized to discuss the case publicly. The report did not detail whose blood was found or where in the house it was found.

There were signs of forced entry at the home, according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press.

The sheriff’s department collected DNA samples from the residence, Nanos said, but tests on those samples have not yet led them to any suspects.

Savannah Guthrie “has a security team” that has been staying in touch with the sheriff’s department, Nanos said. Nancy Guthrie’s home has been turned back over to Guthrie’s family.

Savannah Guthrie’s news colleagues ask for public’s help

The disappearance of her mother has understandably thrown the life of Savannah Guthrie into chaos. She rushed to Tucson to be with her family at a time she was originally supposed to be preparing to host NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics opening ceremony Friday from Milan, Italy.

The network confirmed Tuesday Guthrie will no longer be hosting the program, saying plans for her replacement were still being determined.

NBC News programs throughout the week have repeatedly encouraged anyone who might have information about Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department tip line, 520-351-4900.

“Savannah has shared that it was her mother who taught her the power of prayer, the types of prayers that make you get on your knees and pray for God’s protection,” Tom Llamas said on “NBC Nightly News” Tuesday. “Savannah and her family need your prayers tonight. They also need your help.”

President Donald Trump weighed in on the disappearance during an Oval Office event Tuesday, expressing sympathy for Guthrie and saying he was open to committing more federal resources to the search.

“I always got along very good with Savannah,” Trump said, indicating he planned to call her personally. “Very unusual situation.”

