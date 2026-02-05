5 things to know for Feb. 5: Tearful plea, Immigration, Epstein probe, Electricity bills, Washington Post layoffs

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Former Vice President Kamala Harris relaunched her old Kamala HQ account today, which has millions of followers across X and TikTok. She said it will serve as “an online organizing project for next generation campaigning.”

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Tearful plea

In an emotional video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie pleaded for her missing mother to return home, days after her apparent abduction. Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home against her will, though no suspects have been identified. “We need to know without a doubt that she’s alive and that you have her,” Guthrie said in response to reports of a potential ransom note. Sitting beside her siblings in the video, Savannah Guthrie indicated her family is “ready to talk” with possible abductors. “We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen,” Guthrie said, stressing that her 84-year-old mother is in “constant pain” and needs her medication to survive.

2️⃣ Immigration

The Trump administration is signaling its intent to dial back its immigration enforcement tactics. Border czar Tom Homan said Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security will immediately withdraw 700 personnel from Minnesota, leaving about 2,000 officers on the ground. President Donald Trump also suggested in an NBC interview that his administration could use a “softer touch” on immigration following the fatal shootings of two US citizens in Minneapolis. This comes as recent polls show Americans overwhelmingly view the killing of Alex Pretti by federal agents as involving “excessive force” and consider the shooting unjustified.

3️⃣ Epstein probe

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee warned that his party would seek to interview President Trump as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation if Democrats regain control of the chamber. Rep. Robert Garcia said Republicans set a new precedent by demanding testimony from former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, who are expected to give highly anticipated depositions later this month. Trump, meanwhile, shrugged off the prospect of being called to testify on Capitol Hill and said he feels “badly” that the Clintons will have to go through the ordeal of testifying.

4️⃣ Electricity bills

Aging coal-fired power plants across the US are being brought back online under the Trump administration — a move that could raise electricity bills, experts say. The administration has so far prevented five aging coal plants from shutting down at their planned retirement dates. Administration officials say this is a cost-saving solution for Americans at a time when rising energy bills are causing concern nationwide. But experts say it’s likely to increase energy prices, instead. New analysis shows that keeping these plants open could cost US utility customers between $3-6 billion by the end of 2028.

5️⃣ Washington Post layoffs

The Washington Post laid off roughly one in three employees across the company on Wednesday. Sources say the sweeping layoffs included more than 300 employees in the newsroom and primarily affected the sports, books and podcast units. The cuts come as owner Jeff Bezos has been pushing management to return the publication to profitability. Following the announcement, executive editor Matt Murray told CNN that Bezos “remains committed to the publication” and “wants the Post to be a bigger, relevant, thriving institution.” Many Post journalists are skeptical, however, arguing that the organization cannot cut its way to growth, CNN’s Brian Stelter writes.

Breakfast browse

Pizza Hut to close hundreds of locations

Business has gone cold … Pizza Hut has been struggling in a competitive market, reporting another dismal quarter.

Long before AI, photos already lied to us

An upcoming exhibition at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam explores how fake images are nothing new.

Let’s dance

Puerto Ricans are jazzed for Bad Bunny’s Spanish-language Super Bowl performance. They’re not the only ones.

Apple, biscuit and twig

Confused? These are some of the terms you may hear — and might not understand — at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

This year’s Olympic medals are worth more than ever

Athletes on the podium at the Winter Olympics in Italy this month will be awarded the most expensive medals in the history of the Games.

Get the Milano Memo: CNN Sports has the latest chatter from inside the Winter Olympic Village and incredible stories of athletic achievement. Click here to sign up for the newsletter (it’s free.)

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Meet the world’s fastest skier

Simon Billy set a world record in 2023 by hurtling down a slope at 158.7 mph. While speed skiing is not part of this year’s Winter Olympics, he told CNN he is pushing to see the sport included at the 2030 Games.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.