5 things to know for Feb. 12: Canada shooting, Nancy Guthrie, Airspace closure, Funding impasse, Olympic athlete disqualified

One mindful step at a time, a group of monks completed a 2,300-mile walk on Wednesday in the hope of spreading peace across the US and beyond. Hundreds of people gathered on the National Mall for the concluding ceremony, marking the end of their extraordinary trek from Texas to Washington, DC.

1️⃣ Canada shooting

Canada is grappling with one of its worst school shootings in decades, leaving a remote mountain town in mourning as police search for a motive. Authorities say an 18-year-old female shooter killed at least eight people and wounded dozens at a high school in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Tuesday. The suspect dropped out of the school about four years ago and officers had visited her residence several times due to mental health concerns, police said. Five students between 12 and 13 years old, as well as the 11-year-old stepbrother of the suspect, were among those killed in the shooting. Such attacks are extremely rare in Canada, which has significantly stricter gun laws than the US.

2️⃣ Nancy Guthrie

Investigators in Arizona are searching rugged terrain near the home of Nancy Guthrie, mother of “Today” host Savannah Guthrie, after she was reported missing 12 days ago. On Wednesday, a black glove was recovered about 1.5 miles from her residence, the New York Post reported. It’s unclear whether authorities believe it was the same glove worn by the person in the doorbell camera footage captured the night of her disappearance. Law enforcement officials say they have received over 18,000 tips since Guthrie was reported missing and are undergoing an intensive process to work through them.

3️⃣ Airspace closure

The FAA on Wednesday announced an unprecedented 10-day airspace shutdown over El Paso, Texas — and new details are emerging about what may have prompted it. Multiple sources told CNN that the Pentagon planned to begin using a high-energy, counter-drone laser in the area without consulting the FAA about the risk to civilian flights. The FAA responded by instituting a temporary flight restriction citing “security concerns,” which was then lifted after about eight hours. This comes as the Trump administration has claimed that a Mexican cartel drone crossing into US airspace is what triggered the flight restriction centered on El Paso International Airport.

4️⃣ Funding impasse

Facing a Friday deadline to fund the Department of Homeland Security, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said negotiators are making progress on proposed changes to ICE. Democrats have signaled they will not support the funding measure unless it includes significant changes to immigration enforcement policy. Republicans, meanwhile, are urging President Trump to stand firm against Democrats’ DHS demands as the clock ticks toward another shutdown. Separately, the head of Customs and Border Protection said this week that several investigations are underway into allegations of misconduct by federal officers during Trump’s immigration enforcement surge.

5️⃣ Olympic athlete disqualified

Ukrainian skeleton slider Vladyslav Heraskevych has been disqualified from the Winter Olympics for wearing a helmet featuring images of athletes killed during Russia’s war in Ukraine. The helmet displayed 24 of the more than 500 athletes who’ve died since the start of the conflict. Earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee said it understood his situation but ruled the helmet “contravenes” its guidelines on political statements, offering to allow him to wear a black armband in commemoration instead. After standing his ground, Heraskevych was withdrawn from the Games today for “refusing to adhere” to the IOC’s athlete expression guidelines.

