5 things to know for Feb. 13: DHS shutdown, Minnesota surge ending, Nancy Guthrie, Epstein fallout, Climate

It’s Friday the 13th — a day cloaked in superstition, when even the most rational people knock on wood just in case. Cursed or not, it has a way of making an ordinary day feel slightly ominous. If you dig deeper, though, there’s evidence that both Fridays and the number 13 have long been regarded as a harbinger of good fortune.

1️⃣ DHS shutdown

A shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security is all but certain this weekend after lawmakers left town for a planned recess with no funding deal in place. Republican congressional leaders have blamed Democrats, saying the White House made reasonable concessions after several Democratic leaders demanded changes to ICE protocols. The next steps are uncertain. With talks ongoing between the White House and Democrats, the two chambers of Congress aren’t scheduled to return to Washington for 11 days, though GOP leaders could still call members back if a deal is reached.

2️⃣ Minnesota surge ending

White House border czar Tom Homan announced Thursday that the monthslong immigration enforcement crackdown in Minnesota would be ending. “I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude,” Homan said. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey expressed “cautious relief” at the end of Operation Metro Surge, which sparked mass protests, thousands of arrests and the deaths of two US citizens. At its height, about 3,000 federal officers were deployed in what was the largest immigration enforcement operation in the country’s history.

3️⃣ Nancy Guthrie

The FBI on Thursday shared a description of a suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case and also raised the reward for information to $100,000. The person in the video is described as a 5’9” to 5’10” man with an average build wearing a black, 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack. “We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving,” the FBI’s Phoenix office said. Investigators have also recovered multiple gloves, though it’s unclear whether they were worn by the suspect. People living near Guthrie’s home have been asked to submit any footage from doorbell cameras of cars and people from about a month before the 84-year-old went missing.

4️⃣ Epstein fallout

Kathy Ruemmler, the chief legal officer at Goldman Sachs, said late Thursday that she is resigning amid fallout from the Justice Department’s release of millions of pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents. Her announcement comes in the middle of recent scrutiny of her relationship with the disgraced financier, which she maintains was professional. Separately, powerhouse talent agent Casey Wasserman is facing a revolt after appearing in the Epstein files for both riding on the late convicted sex offender’s plane and exchanging suggestive messages with Epstein’s former girlfriend and convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. Though not accused of wrongdoing, there have been calls from clients and colleagues for him to step aside.

5️⃣ Climate

The Trump administration delivered a major blow to longstanding US climate policy on Thursday, finalizing rules that revoke the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate climate pollution. First issued in 2009, the endangerment finding determined that six greenhouse gases could be categorized as dangerous to human health under the Clean Air Act. It has underpinned the EPA’s authority to limit planet-warming pollution from the oil and gas industry, power plants and vehicles since the Obama administration and is considered the federal government’s most powerful tool to tackle climate pollution and the country’s contribution to the global crisis. President Trump, when repealing the policy, called it “disastrous” and a “giant scam.”

This just in

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-12 launches to the ISS

SpaceX and NASA launched four astronauts to the International Space Station to bring it back to full staff after operating with a three-person crew.

Breakfast browse

The logistics behind Valentine’s Day

You may be surprised by the long trip your flowers will make before they get to your local florist and ultimately, your sweetheart.

Astronomers detect a solar system they say should not be possible

A planetary system 116 light-years from Earth has a peculiar pattern. It could flip the script on how planets form, scientists say.

Could Kim Jong Un’s teenage daughter be North Korea’s next leader?

A young teenage girl shrouded in mystery and intrigue could very well be the next leader of the isolated hermit nation of North Korea.

Video: An Olympic attempt at curling

Curling is underway at the Winter Olympics in Italy. Across the pond, CNN’s Harry Enten joined athletes in New Jersey to find out just how difficult sliding a 42-pound stone down a sheet of ice can be.

‘Quad God’ aims for gold

US superstar Ilia Malinin looks to crown himself as the world’s best figure skater with gold today in the men’s individual competition.

Quiz time

The FAA announced an unprecedented airspace shutdown this week over which Texas city?

A. Austin

B. Dallas

C. Houston

D. El Paso

Weather

And finally…

▶️ Sinkhole opens in Shanghai

A massive sinkhole in Shanghai on Thursday sent crowds running to safety.

