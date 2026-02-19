5 things to know for Feb. 19: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Board of Peace, Iran, Social media trial, California avalanche

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

More than three weeks into the search for Nancy Guthrie, investigators are now using genetic genealogy in the hopes of identifying a suspect. The technology has previously achieved major successes in solving high-profile cold cases by tracing family trees through DNA databases.

1️⃣ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Britain’s former Prince Andrew, was arrested today on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police have been looking into claims that he shared sensitive information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy. They have also previously said they were assessing evidence that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Mountbatten-Windsor. Mountbatten-Windsor has denied all accusations against him and insisted that he never witnessed or suspected any of the behavior of which Epstein was accused. King Charles III said in a statement that he learned “with the deepest concern” of the arrest of Mountbatten-Windsor, his younger brother, and stressed that “the law must take its course.”

2️⃣ Board of Peace

President Donald Trump will convene the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace today, with officials from dozens of countries attending as members or observers. Initially created to oversee the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, the board has since expanded to address conflicts worldwide. Trump has previewed major funding announcements for the meeting, including billions of dollars for Gaza’s rebuilding. However, several European nations and key US allies have declined to join, citing concerns about the board’s broader mission and members. The initiative has also fueled skepticism in the international community, with some viewing it as an effort to counter the United Nations, which Trump has sharply criticized.

3️⃣ Iran

The US military is prepared to strike Iran as early as this weekend, although President Trump has yet to make a final decision on whether he’ll authorize such actions, sources tell CNN. This follows a significant military buildup in the Middle East ordered by Trump to apply pressure on Iran to reach a deal over its nuclear program. Meanwhile, Israel has raised its alert level amid growing indications of a potential joint US-Israel strike on Iran, Israeli sources told CNN. Iran, in turn, is fortifying several of its nuclear facilities, according to new satellite imagery and analysis from an independent nuclear watchdog.

4️⃣ Social media trial

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday testified before a jury for the first time about accusations that his social media platforms harm children’s mental health. Kaley, a 20-year-old woman, alleges Instagram and Google’s YouTube were intentionally designed to be addictive — and that they hooked her from an elementary school age, causing anxiety, depression and body dysmorphia. Zuckerberg was grilled for more than five hours in a Los Angeles courtroom over whether Instagram is intentionally addictive and will face further scrutiny as the case progresses. He has vehemently defended his company’s youth strategies and argues that his goal is to create products with long-term appeal, not ones that harm children.

5️⃣ California avalanche

Eight skiers buried by snow and debris near California’s Lake Tahoe amid dangerous conditions were killed in what is now the deadliest avalanche in the state’s recorded history, authorities said Wednesday. One skier is still missing and presumed dead, Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon said at a grim news conference. The skiers were part of a 15-person group on a three‑day backcountry trip in northern California’s Sierra Nevada mountains. Six of the members were previously rescued with various injuries.

Video: Muslims around the world observe Ramadan

Muslims around the world are observing the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, during which they fast from sunrise to sunset.

The great AI debate

No one can agree on whether AI is the next big thing or all hype. This is why.

Here’s the scoop

It appears that the world’s biggest food company doesn’t want to make ice cream anymore.

JetBlue emergency

Smoke in a JetBlue aircraft cabin forced passengers to evacuate on the taxiway, temporarily shutting down Newark Airport on Wednesday.

She’s a superstar Olympian — and she’s done staying silent about vitriol

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu is speaking out about facing “vitriol” over her decision to compete for China instead of the United States.

▶️ Deported family’s dog finds a new home

An Arizona woman gave a second chance to a dog she found wandering alone in the desert. Neighbors say the pup became homeless after his former owners were deported — but now he’s safe, loved and thriving.

