5 things to know for Feb. 23: Mexico violence, Winter storm, TSA PreCheck, Olympics conclude, BAFTA film awards

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

An armed man was shot and killed after breaching the secure perimeter of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Sunday. Neither Trump nor the first lady was present at the time of the incident, and no one else on the estate was harmed.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Mexico violence

Mexico’s most-wanted cartel boss and head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, was killed Sunday in a Mexican military operation in the town of Tapalpa. His death sparked widespread unrest, with suspected gang members torching buses and businesses while clashing with security forces. The US State Department urged American nationals in parts of Mexico to stay indoors until further notice as several other countries issued similar advisories to their citizens. The White House said the US provided intelligence support for the operation, part of ongoing efforts to put pressure on Mexico to curb drug trafficking.

ADVICE: What to do if you’re stranded in Mexico

2️⃣ Winter storm

A powerful winter storm is slamming the northeastern US, bringing heavy snow to areas from Virginia to Maine and putting more than 40 million people under blizzard warnings. Places hardest hit could see up to two feet of snow, with more than a foot expected in Philadelphia, New York and Boston — the most seen in years for some. The treacherous conditions have made travel nearly impossible, prompting thousands of flight cancellations and widespread public transit shutdowns. New York City has also enacted a citywide travel ban until at least noon and canceled schools today, its first proper snow day since 2019.

3️⃣ TSA PreCheck

The Department of Homeland Security has reversed its decision to suspend the TSA’s PreCheck program after initially causing confusion on Sunday by announcing a temporary halt. DHS initially said that PreCheck, along with the Global Entry program, would close at 6 a.m. ET due to the ongoing partial government shutdown. The agency later clarified in a statement that it “will evaluate on a case-by-case basis and adjust operations.” Analysts say a potential PreCheck suspension would affect millions of flyers by effectively dismantling expedited security lanes and fast‑track customs processing.

4️⃣ Olympics conclude

The 2026 Winter Olympics came to an end on Sunday with a grand closing ceremony in Verona, Italy. At the end of the show, the baton was passed to France, which will host the next Winter Games in 2030. This year, Norway — the most decorated country in Winter Olympics history — once again led the medal count with 41 overall, including 18 gold. Cross-country skier Johannes Høsflot Klæbo topped the charts, becoming the first athlete ever to win six gold medals at one Winter Games. Finishing second in the standings was the US with 33 medals, 12 of them gold. The last one came Sunday when the men’s hockey team defeated Canada in overtime to win the Olympic tournament for the first time since 1980.

5️⃣ BAFTA Film Awards

The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards — Britain’s equivalent to the Oscars — took place in London on Sunday. Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” won top film of the year and is now heading into Oscar season with a slew of awards, including four Golden Globes. However, much of the BAFTA conversation online has centered on the ceremony being interrupted by a racist slur from a man with Tourette Syndrome. After the incident, host Alan Cumming asked for “understanding” for the “strong and offensive language.” He reminded the crowd that Tourette Syndrome was a disability and tics were involuntary, adding: “We apologize if you are offended tonight.”

Breakfast browse

Gavin Newsom discusses a potential 2028 matchup with Kamala Harris

But there may be a complication — his son doesn’t want him to run.

‘Bellwether’ social media addiction trial underway

The trial’s outcome could spur widespread industry change, analysts say.

Disassembling the tradwife

This woman had the life she dreamed of before the weight of the Christian fundamentalist system and the demands on women threatened to crush her. Then she rebuilt her life.

Deepak Chopra’s close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

The bestselling author and wellness guru had a close relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and told him to bring “your girls” on trips, messages show. Chopra has said he was never involved in any “criminal or exploitative conduct.”

Former ‘American Idol’ contestant charged in Ohio killing

A former “American Idol” contestant was arrested and charged with murder, among other crimes.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Robots in public spaces

See how one major city is using robots to help firefighters combat blazes and assist with other emergency services.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.