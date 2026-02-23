Tourists stranded in Mexico, cosmic mystery, landline phones: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

The killing of a top Mexican drug cartel leader set off a wave of retaliatory violence affecting areas popular with tourists. Many can’t return home, and one said it “almost felt like being in the twilight zone.”

Four years after Russia’s invasion, Ukraine is stretched to the brink. More than 80,000 people are missing, while millions are trying to survive a brutal winter without heat and electricity.

A discarded cigarette containing DNA has helped authorities solve the murder of a California teenager. Investigators used genetic genealogy to identify her killer more than four decades later.

Some parents are putting landline phones back in their homes. They appreciate the sense of nostalgia and say the retro technology is good for their kids.

Michelle Harris never planned to live in the French capital, but a spiritual experience opened her eyes to the possibility. Now she calls it home.

🗼 Wild encounter: A Pokémon theme park just opened in Tokyo featuring hundreds of life-sized statues, rides, food stalls and merchandise.

👠 Glitz and glamour: Hollywood A-listers hit the red carpet at Royal Festival Hall for the British Academy Film Awards in London. Check out these 10 must-see looks.

🏅 Which country won the most gold medals at this year’s Winter Olympics?

﻿A. Italy

B. China

C. Norway

D. United States

'The photo gods were on my side.' How that astonishing image of Andrew was captured

Norway ended Milan Cortina 2026 with a record 18 gold medals — and 41 total.

