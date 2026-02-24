5 things to know for Feb. 24: State of the Union, Bomb cyclone, Mexico violence, Nancy Guthrie, Ukraine

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The US government has to refund at least $134 billion in tariff revenue, which the Supreme Court ruled was collected illegally. You probably paid higher prices due to these tariffs, but unfortunately, you won’t get a slice of the refunds.

President Donald Trump will deliver the 2026 State of the Union address to the 119th Congress tonight at 9 p.m. ET. The primetime speech will allow Trump to outline his administration’s goals and accomplishments and to address the nation’s most pressing issues. It comes amid a particularly troublesome stretch for the president, as he faces numerous domestic and international challenges. In polling, Trump also remains deeply unpopular, battered by Americans’ anxiety over the cost of living and dissatisfaction with his approach to addressing it. A CNN poll released Monday shows his approval rating at just 36%, down from 48% last February.

The Northeast is reeling from a historic bomb cyclone that swept the region overnight Sunday and throughout Monday, dumping more than two feet of snow across several states. Dangerous conditions prompted multiple emergency declarations and travel bans as tens of millions of people under blizzard warnings hunkered down. Parts of the East Coast, including New York, Philadelphia, and Atlantic City, will briefly climb above freezing later today. But meteorologists caution that any melted snow is likely to refreeze after sunset, creating slick conditions through Wednesday morning.

Mexico is grappling with unrest after its military brought down its most wanted drug lord, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes. He died after being wounded during a raid in Tapalpa on Sunday, triggering clashes that left dozens dead. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said authorities are now restoring “peace, security, and normalcy” after suspected gang members torched buses and businesses while confronting security forces. The US State Department advised on Monday that some areas of Mexico have “returned to normal,” but cautioned US citizens in Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, and Ciudad Guzman to continue sheltering in place.

The masked person seen on the doorbell camera footage of Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home the morning she is believed to have been kidnapped was also at her doorstep on another night, a source tells CNN, another clue in the exhaustive search for the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie. The 84-year-old disappeared from her secluded Tucson home after she was last seen on January 31. Local, state and federal law enforcement surged to the area and have spent over three weeks scouring the rugged desert landscape for Guthrie or any evidence that could bring her back home.

Ukraine today is marking four years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, a somber milestone in a war with no clear end in sight. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky honored his country’s resilience in a video, saying: “Our people did not raise a white flag — they defended the blue and yellow one.” Meanwhile, relentless Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have left millions grappling with blackouts and heating outages during one of the coldest winters in years. “He has not won this war,” Zelensky said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We have preserved Ukraine, and we will do everything to secure peace and justice.”

‘Giving fate the middle finger’

Blind climber Jesse Dufton has inspired many by scaling a 500-foot monolith.

Lindsey Vonn says her doctor saved leg from amputation

In a heartfelt Instagram video, Lindsey Vonn shared how her doctor saved her leg from amputation after the frightening crash at the Milan‑Cortina Olympics.

Custom treatments for diseases

Federal health officials on Monday laid out a proposal to spur development of customized treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Peter Attia resigns from CBS News

Celebrity doctor Peter Attia has resigned from his new contributor position at CBS News following revelations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Remembering Robert Carradine

Robert Carradine, known for his roles in “The Long Riders,” “Revenge of the Nerds” and the television series “Lizzie McGuire,” has died at age 71, his management company told CNN.

▶️ Crowds throw snowballs at police in New York City

A planned snowball fight in Washington Square Park quickly turned chaotic on Monday. See the video.

