Charlie Kirk’s legacy, cheaper iPhone, prehistoric hookups: Catch up on the day’s stories

A fracture has emerged in President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement on the heels of the strikes against Iran. As the war spirals across the Middle East, some conservative opponents are rallying around the words of the late right-wing activist.

The hunt for who kidnapped and killed 7-year-old Morgan Violi went cold for decades. Then came a breakthrough — investigators were able to run a strand of hair they found at the scene through a national DNA database.

Is social media addictive like drugs or alcohol? That’s the issue at the center of a landmark lawsuit. Meet a woman suing Meta and YouTube, claiming she became hooked as a young child.

Some Democratic challengers say incumbents aren’t fighting hard enough. A North Carolina primary will offer one of the first national tests of what kind of leaders the party wants. ➕ Analysis: 8 big questions

The discovery that early humans and Neanderthals once had babies together was a scientific bombshell. Now geneticists say they have a better understanding of those trysts.

⛽ Prices at the pump: The Middle East is the most important region in the world for the supply of energy. CNN’s Matt Egan explains how war could affect oil prices — and the cost of gas.

❤️ Art from the heart: For Chinese sculpture artist Yin Xiuzhen, old clothes carry new meaning. See some of her creations.

🌝 A total lunar eclipse will turn the moon a deep reddish-orange on Tuesday in some parts of the world. What is this called?

﻿A. Rose moon

B. Blood moon

C. Cherry moon

D. Ketchup moon

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Sky-gazers in Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands and the Americas will see March’s blood moon.

